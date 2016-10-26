Panhellenic, Inter-Fraternity councils host roundtable in light of safety concerns

The Panhellenic Council and Inter-Fraternity Council held a joint social and risk management roundtable Saturday to address recent threats in the community, including the shooting, clown sightings and reports of sexual assault in fraternities.

The meeting came after an announcement that PHC and IFC would ban all onsite social events associated with CalGreeks — including Gameday parties — ahead of the roundtable meeting. Although the meeting was originally planned to address Halloween weekend safety, the agenda was modified in light of the latest incidents of violence and sexual assault.

PHC president Divya Thomas said in an email that in her time at UC Berkeley, Gameday parties had never been cancelled — however, she said the council presidents have a right to do so should they think it is necessary.

“I believed that it was necessary to cancel game days in order to support survivors and acknowledge that the instances of sexual violence in our community that had occurred were unacceptable,” Thomas said in an email.

During the Saturday meeting, risk managers and presidents from each chapter discussed methods to improve safety at social events and approved community agreements that will be enforced in each chapter to reduce risk and harm.

“We acknowledge our collective community failures, and we move forward to support survivors and minimize the harm in our community,” stated the agreements, which were distributed to the Greek community by email.

Included in the agreements is the pledge to provide the contact information for sober monitors at social events as well as to standardize consent talks and encourage women’s participation in the consent talks. According to Eric Berger, the IFC vice president of external affairs, these guidelines were followed by some Greek communities beforehand but were not strictly enforced.

Although the agreements apply to both affiliated and unaffiliated Greek organizations in Berkeley, Berger acknowledged that IFC technically only has jurisdiction over affiliated fraternities.

Daniel Evans, a member of the affiliated fraternity Acacia, explained that unaffiliated fraternities and sororities wishing to be part of PHC and IFC will be incentivized to follow the agreements and so will make an effort to abide by the new policies. Thomas also said some unaffiliated chapters attended the meeting and agreed to the community agreements.

Both Thomas and Berger were confident in the productivity of the roundtable.

“I think the way in which we stand against sexual violence has become more unified after this meeting in that members of the community now recognize … that it will take all of us to change the culture of sexual violence that occurs in college campuses,” Thomas said in the email.

Although Evans was grateful that both affiliated and unaffiliated organizations were able to come together to discuss different risk management strategies, he said he was concerned that it wasn’t enough.

“I personally felt that talk of accountability was lacking,” Evans said in an email. “The fact is that sexual violence is happening in the Greek community. The blame is shifted in a lot of places depending on which explanation suits your worldview. … It’s definitely more complicated than any one (thing).”

According to Officer Byron White, a Berkeley Police Department spokesperson, the two sexual assault cases that occurred in Greek houses last weekend are still under active investigation. White had no updates at this time, but said the cases were independent of each other.

White said he applauded IFC and PHC for suspending parties over the weekend in order to sit down and decide how to mitigate these attacks.

“There have been jokes made about the ‘tragedy of losing a game day’,” Evans said in an email. “The real problem is that people are being sexually assaulted in our community (and) this is in no way a new problem.”

