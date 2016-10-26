Takeaways from Cubs’ NLCS win

On Saturday, the Cubs solidified their chance to compete for baseball’s greatest prize, a prize for which they have not been contenders in 71 years. It was a hard-fought six games by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they were bested by a Cubs team that has been touted as baseball’s best since Spring Training. Here’s what we learned in the National League Championship Series.

The curse is (almost) broken. With a mere four Cubs wins, baseball rhetoric could rid itself of the Curse of the Billy Goat forever. The “lovable losers,” as history has deemed them, could soon be losers no more. Reaching this World Series is a feat in and of itself for the Cubs, who have not owned a National League pennant since the World War II era. The last time they got this close to a World Series, many Cubs fans will say that the baseball gods had other ideas. With a 3-2 series lead against the Florida Marlins in Game 6 of the 2003 NLCS, the Cubs performed a historic and unprecedented collapse, of such a magnitude that it could only be explained by the curse. Unsuspecting Cubs fan Steve Bartman became the scapegoat after robbing outfielder Moises Alou of what would have been the second out in the eighth inning. The Marlins proceeded to score eight runs, winning that game 8-3 and Game 7 by a score of 9-6.

Kershaw just can’t find his groove in the postseason. And here we thought he had proven us wrong, after pitching a gem in Game 2. Seven strong innings, six strikeouts, only two hits and one walk. That’s the Kershaw the Dodgers expect in the postseason. And instead, this game was an exception rather than the norm for Kershaw, who held a 4.39 ERA over 84 postseason innings pitched prior to this series. Some have suggested that his failures are not entirely his fault; according to FanGraphs, the Dodgers bullpen has allowed 53 percent of Kershaw’s runners to score over eight postseason games. Does this suggest shortcomings in the bullpen? Certainly. But it’s not to be forgotten that Kershaw allowed those runners in the first place, and for a pitcher with a career regular season ERA of 2.37, that’s not only uncharacteristic but unacceptable.

The Cubs can thank their young guys for this win. And that wouldn’t be too hard for them to do, because five of the Cubs’ nine starters are 24 years old and younger. Among those is, Javier Baez, a player who saw just 28 regular season games last year. Baez probably had to pinch himself Saturday night, after being named co-NLCS MVP along with veteran starter Jon Lester. Baez hit an astounding .318 with five RBI against a Dodgers pitching staff that posted the fifth-best regular season ERA in the MLB. Willson Contreras, a 24-year-old rookie and the third catcher on the Cubs’ postseason roster, also came up big, hitting a home run off Kershaw in Game 6. That’s not to mention young phenom Kris Bryant, who, amid chants of “MVP!” during every at bat, went seven for 23 with three doubles and three walks in the series.

They can thank their starting pitchers, too. As mentioned above, starter Jon Lester was named series MVP with Javier Baez, and it was well-deserved. Over his two starts, Lester struck out nine and posted an impressive 1.38 ERA. With three World Series starts under his belt, Lester is a source of veteran stability for the young Cubs clubhouse. Kyle Hendricks also did a number on the Dodgers offense in Game 6, going seven and a third innings and allowing just two hits. This was a redemption game for the regular season major league ERA leader, who took a loss in Game 2 when he gave up four walks and a home run.