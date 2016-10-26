To wig or not to wig

After years of being sexually and emotionally undesirable — just a complete ugly cesspool of infirm, masculine insecurity — I decided to change my life forever by becoming an insanely attractive woman.

I decided that I would embrace my queer identity and go out full-time as a transwoman. One critical aspect of this process was my ability to pass — being mistaken for a cisgendered woman — and every time I left my apartment, passing was the only thing on my mind.

I desperately stocked my wardrobe with things to emphasize outward gendered femininity: skirts, crop tops, heels, makeup. I subscribed to all the YouTube makeup tutorials, registered my designated spam email with Sephora and Ulta and even followed new products about to hit the market (the Urban Decay Ultimate Basics palette was released Sept. 18). Complementing my femme bag of disguises was a jet black pixie cut wig shipped fresh from Amazon that I began to wear daily.

Though I had worn the wig hundreds of times before, this time, waiting outside a queer protest event, it felt different. Sweat dripping down my brow, I clung to my tote bag standing on the 51B bus while it jostled its passengers down Bancroft Way toward campus. Escaping the packed sardine can of a bus, I briskly walked to a queer and people of color campaign for space on campus, where I knew for a fact I would meet other queer activists fighting for the same space.

As I walked up the stairs and grabbed the door handle to the event space, my wig slid down to my ear, and I froze. Even in a space where I felt safe and like I belonged, I still wore this wig — this uncomfortably itchy, raggedy, veiled disguise of a wig. Even surrounded by queer people who empowered me and supported me, I felt the need to put myself through this torment of sweat, scalp and scratch.

Passing had become an essential life function. Mentally filed next to eating, fucking and sleeping, passing followed me from my closet into the world, disguising me and shielding me from whatever transgender-hate storms brewed in my direction. But this defense mechanism, this addendum to the fight or flight response, simply didn’t know when to turn off.

There are certain milestones that transwomen utilize to mark their progress along the gender spectrum. The first time trying on femme clothing. Coming out to friends and family. Starting hormone replacement therapy. Passing as a cis woman. These milestones were significant, both as moments of victory over personal obstacles and as moments where traditional gender normalizations were ruptured. But every so often, our fascination with clearing these individual hurdles as fast as possible obscures the finish line and even why we’re running on this track in the first place.

Trying on femme clothing was a liberating and enlightening experience, and passing, as an extension of this sensation, was an affirmative tool to let me know that I was making progress in my transition. Passing granted me an ability to interact with social spaces at will and without embarrassment or forced outing — something not all transwomen have the luxury to do.

By incorporating hyper-feminine symbols into my wardrobe, I had hoped to assert my femininity in the world, stiletto stomping on sidewalks, hoping that if my disguise was good enough, if my eyeliner was on point enough, if my eyebrows were on fleek enough, that people would believe that I was a woman. That I could live like a cis woman, that my queer hopes could come true and that other people would see my true self. But the devastating follow up was if my disguise wasn’t good enough, if my eyeliner was smudged or sloppy, or if my eyebrows were off fleek, was I not a woman? Does my gender depend on the judgment of my outward appearance from complete strangers on the street?

If this is what passing meant then why was I even bothering to transition in the first place? Did this process not strip away my own input into my gender, my own agency in determining who I was and who I wanted to be?

I felt so dependent on passing that I developed tunnel vision, clouding myself to its cognitive dissonance. My discomfort with how I looked and felt in my body was the framework for my transition and I wanted my new sense of self to always feel comfortable, to appear only how I wished to, not misguided by impersonal conceptions of gender and appearance. This petri dish culture of self image ensured that whatever queer body was created was more liberated, less burdened by normalization and expectations.

Now the wig is in storage, the eyeliner is no longer once daily and my heels are saved for special occasions. I’ll gender-blend my clothes, wear leggings and no bra, crop tops with no makeup, skirts and muscle tanks, because I stopped giving a shit. And honestly, you should too.

J Jung writes the Wednesday blog on genderqueerness and transitioning. Contact her at [email protected]