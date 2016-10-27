Fantasy recap week 7

A few Bears were back to their old ways in week seven’s action, posting performances reminiscent of weeks past. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Denver running back CJ Anderson and Detroit receiver Marvin Jones were these players.

The three of them had sporadic production over the past several weeks, so it was great for fantasy owners to see them return to form in an entertaining weekend of football.

On the flip side, DeSean Jackson’s struggles have carried on week to week, to the disappoint of many football fans. Additionally, CJ Anderson will miss at least the next few weeks with a knee injury.

This NFL season has included much inconsistency from a few former Cal greats. Yet, in week seven, many strong performances unfolded for these elite talents.

1) Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, quarterback

Week seven stats: 326 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, seven rushing yards and one fumble lost

Week eight matchup: Atlanta Falcons

Against Chicago, Rodgers looked like his old self for a Packers’ team that is now pass heavy with its array of injuries. Green Bay’s running back Eddie Lacy was placed on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury, and fellow Packers’ running back James Starks is recovering from a torn meniscus. Though Rodgers started off slow in the first half, the production came after halftime. Rodgers threw for three touchdowns post-halftime, led by a strong outing from wide receiver DaVante Adams, who hauled in 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Rodgers set a few other impressive marks through the course of the night. He completed a career-high 39 passes, which was made possible through strong play from his wide receiving corp. These receivers — DaVante Adams, Ty Montgomery and Randall Cobb — combined for 34 receptions, 293 yards and three touchdowns with each hauling in at least 10 receptions. This spectacular feat orchestrated by Rodgers and his receivers has not happened since 1970.

He faces off against Atlanta in week eight, who struggles mightily in pass defense. Rodgers should be able to build off last week’s success, heading into this matchup.

2. CJ Anderson, Denver Broncos, running back

Week seven stats: 107 rushing yards and one touchdown

Week eight matchup: San Diego Chargers

Anderson ran for more than 100 yards for the first time this season against Houston, while also scoring a touchdown. He, however, split carries with rookie running back Devontae Booker, who rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown. Anderson and Booker may be on the trajectory to a split backfield because both played so well against the Texans. Anderson, however, is now going to miss at least a few weeks with a knee injury, and his status remains unclear until he receives further medical evaluation. This will grant Booker the opportunity to be the lead back and show what he can do in an even greater role. This clearly doesn’t bode well for him, especially if Booker excels in his absence. Anderson will ideally be back soon but this remains unclear, as knee injuries tend to be unpredictable in regard to recovery time. Fantasy fans should monitor this situation moving forward, while also adding Booker in the meantime.

3. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions, wide receiver

Week seven stats: four receptions and 94 yards receiving

Week eight matchup: Houston Texans

Jones posted a solid performance in week seven, coming up just shy of 100 yards receiving. He is an integral part of this Lions offense, and the fact that he put up these numbers in a tough matchup is a great sign. On select plays, Jones matched up against Washington’s All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman, regarded as one of the league’s elite defenders. He faces a great Houston secondary in week eight, yet Jones still has the capability to be productive. He seems to either put up nice yardage or find his way into the end zone in every matchup, reaffirming his place as a weekly starter in fantasy. Fantasy owners should feel confident rolling with him in week eight because he will still be a key target in Detroit’s strong passing game. Jones is also getting more focus from opposing defenses, after his strong start to the season. Despite the extra attention, he is still Detroit’s No. 1 receiver and should continue on with his playmaking abilities.

4. DeSean Jackson, Washington Redskins, wide receiver

Week seven stats: five receptions and 35 yards

Week eight matchup: Cincinnati Bengals

Jackson is clearly in a funk; there is no denying this notion. He only has 368 yards receiving and one touchdown on the season, and his playmaking ability is not translating on the field. Also, in the past four games, he has only 130 yards receiving. Jackson’s regression this season may be due to injuries, health or a combination of both. D-Jax still has the ability to break out for a big-time game, and NFL fans know this. Yet if and when that game happens remains to be seen. Jackson goes against the Cincinnati Bengals in week eight, and it is tough to project how he will perform to his recurring inconsistencies. He is a clear risk in fantasy football at the moment and most likely into the foreseeable future.

