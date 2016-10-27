5 minute apple crumble recipe

Every now and then, we crave a dessert to have late at night, but we often don’t have the time, nor the patience, to go out and buy something. This quick, simple and delicious alternative to your favorite apple crumble is a perfect, not to mention healthy, way to satisfy your desire for dessert. The best part is that you won’t have to leave your apartment, as long as you have the few basic ingredients needed.

What you’ll need (serves 1 person):

1 apple

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon water

1 graham cracker (or biscuit similar to graham cracker)

What you’ll do:

Chop the apple into small pieces. Put the apple pieces into a microwavable bowl. Add the cinnamon, sugar and water. Mix the apples, spices and water together. Microwave the apple mixture for one minute, or at least until the apple turns a light brown color from the cinnamon. Take the bowl out of the microwave and crumble the graham cracker on top of the apple mixture. Finally, microwave the dessert for another 15-30 seconds.

Enjoy!

