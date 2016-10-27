Kinda messed up

Cal football played 203 snaps Friday against Oregon.

That’s wild. The offense ran 118 plays and the defense saw 85. The Bears played nearly two games in one. To put things into perspective, the Seattle Seahawks ran just 57 plays against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Cardinals ran 90 plays. Even after an extra 15 minutes of overtime, an NFL game totaled just 147 snaps.

Granted, college football rosters are bigger than NFL rosters, so college teams can rotate more players and exercise more depth. But, on a night like Friday when Cal and Oregon went into double-overtime, neither team could really unload their bench because they both needed their key players on the field.

In addition to the amount of plays, another factor that could affect stamina is the speed of the game. In the NFL, most teams take their time to huddle, prepare and catch a quick breather between plays. But in college, most teams the Bears play won’t huddle at all and will hurry to get the next snap off as quick as they can.

The players probably aren’t going to make any excuses, but it’s fairly safe to say the team is tired right now.

And it doesn’t get better from here because the Bears won’t even have a week’s rest before they travel down to USC on Thursday.

USC isn’t really doing that much better than Cal, but the last time they took the field was Oct. 15. Coming off a bye week, the Trojans will have had 12 days to rest and prepare for their home game. The Bears, on the other hand, will have just six days, including the travel in the middle of a school day.

Cal has yet to win a game on the road this year, and out of all the away games it’s played, this week will probably be its least favorable matchup just because of the strange scheduling.

As for Thursday, the main thing to look out for is whether or not the Bears’ defense can stop the run. USC divides its offense pretty evenly between the run and pass, and if the Trojans can consistently gain 4-plus yards on first down runs, their chances of moving the chains and extending their drives increases dramatically. This would help USC keep its offense on the field and tire out a defense already on short rest.

The Cal offense is also pretty fatigued too, however. Quarterback Davis Webb, still recovering from an injured hand he suffered earlier this month, threw the ball 61 times against the Ducks. Against Oregon State two weeks ago, top receiver Chad Hansen hurt his foot and did not play against Oregon but is probable for this week. With Vic Enwere out for the season, running backs Tre Watson and Khalfani Muhammad have been asked to take a heavier workloads. Against Oregon, Watson had 28 carries while Muhammad had 23.

Sonny Dykes and the team will probably never do this, but if there’s ever been a time to try something new and slow the game down, Thursday might be it.

I don’t know why there are college football games on Thursday. Even NFL players think it’s weird to have games on Thursday. Football isn’t like baseball or basketball, where you can play every other day with little rest. Football’s fun and exciting because players are charging at each other as fast and hard as they can to hit each other. But the reason it’s fun is also why it can only be played once a week. Football players need time to rest and prepare. It seems pretty exploitative to shorten their rest because of TV-business-money reasons.

And it’s a double whammy for the team that needs to skip class just because it needs to travel. And another whammy that the game is at 7:30 p.m., meaning it probably isn’t going to end until midnight. So after the press conferences, bus ride, flight and bus ride back to Berkeley, the players aren’t going to be back home until probably 3 a.m. on Friday. Some probably need to wake up for class a few hours later.

While other students worry about studying for midterms and deciding on what classes to pass/ no pass, these players are going to have to deal with those same issues on top of the unnecessarily, inconveniently scheduled game they have Thursday.