If Obama went to UC Berkeley

If President Barack Obama attended these humble grounds back in the late ’70s to early ’80s, the world we live in would definitely not be the same. During his time here, Obama would be heavily involved in a wide array of student clubs and organizations.

Our commander in chief’s impeccable swag and high level of chill would undoubtedly lead him to be a member of Superb, exposing us all to LL Cool J and Public Enemy a decade in advance.

He would likely be a member of our Division 1 football team. We know what you’re thinking, Obama’s first true love is the game of basketball. However, given Obama’s athleticism, teamwork, leadership and winning abilities — and our current football team’s lack thereof — he undoubtedly would have led “The Play” in 1982, making him forever glorified in our memories.

Most notably, the cultural phenomenon known as the mic drop would have occurred generations earlier. When Obama would take the stage as he returned to UC Berkeley to give the keynote address at graduation, he’d roast the entire UC Berkeley administration, Cal entral and Airbears2 effortlessly, ending with a powerful “Obama out” mic drop, followed by a powerful fist pump.

America would be a very different place today if Obama had been a golden bear. Rather than sporting the usual presidential suit, perhaps the leader of the free world would be sporting socks and ‘stocks when meeting with our beloved comrade, Yung Vladimir Putin.

The White House would also exclusively serve Caffe Strada lattes, Artichoke’s pizza, boba and Yogurt Park for both the first family and visiting dignitaries.

Yet, the most notable changes in our country would be the heavy usage of “hella” in legislature, weed being legalized, a presidential Vespa added to the motorcade and most drastically, the removal of the color red from our nation’s flag.

The America we know and love would no longer sport red, white and blue solely as a result of our leader’s deep and passionate hatred for the academic (or masonic) institution located in Palo Alto that boasts cardinal red.

A particular individual’s claim to “make America great again” would become (more) invalid. Why would there ever be a need for dispute when Congress is chilling, well-caffeinated and no longer forced to rock the most unflattering color in the world?

Even more thrilling, Chancellor Dirks would undoubtedly be replaced by Joe Biden, and any Berkeley students concerns regarding the misuse of public funds, mustache upkeep and underground tunnels would instantly vanish.

Clog out!

