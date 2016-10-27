RSF, Strawberry Canyon Recreation Area close after water tank rupture

Multiple technical issues forced the Recreational Sports Facility and Strawberry Canyon Recreation Area to close temporarily Thursday morning.

RSF closed about 10:20 a.m. for health and safety concerns after staff found they were unable to draw running water at the facility. The issue stemmed from a rupture in the large capacity hot water tanks beneath Spieker Pool, which also closed, according to Joe Watz, a director of marketing, communications and business development at Recreational Sports.

The facility plans to reopen at 6 p.m. but will only have cold water for showers and towels already available on hand because of a disruption in the laundry system.

An unrelated electrical outage in the Berkeley area forced the Strawberry Canyon Recreation Area to close as well, but it will reopen on Friday, according to Watz.

Watz praised the response of facilities and student staff to the water outage and their work to address the problem.

“They were trained, they followed protocol, they had to be the bearers of bad news,” Watz said. “They did a fantastic job.”

