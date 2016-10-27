Top 4 places to trick-or-treat in Berkeley

We know what you’re thinking: Aren’t college students too old to trick-or-treat? Well, we at the Clog disagree. As broke college students, it should be in our best interests to swipe up as many free things as possible. To aid you in your quest for gratis, we at the Clog have listed our favorite spots to stop by on Halloween. What are you waiting for, Berkeley? Get out there and take candy from strangers!

Tang Center

The Tang Center is a bonanza for trick-or-treaters, and should be everyone’s first stop on All Hallows Eve. Pick up your prescriptions for a fun and responsible treat, or snag some free loot in the form of condoms or desk pens. Skip the sugar this Halloween and make healthier choices, Bears.

Bowles Hall

Who wouldn’t want to visit UC Berkeley’s very own version of a haunted castle on Halloween night? Bowles Hall’s impressive exterior makes it a must-stop on our list of trick-or-treating destinations. Get into the spirit of spookiness as you stare up at the towers, and grab some of the food if you can — it’s a welcome change of pace from Crossroads or Top Ramen.

Asian Ghetto

If you want the most bang for your buck, make sure to hit up the Asian Ghetto. With so many restaurants packed into a tiny courtyard, you won’t have to travel far for your Halloween treasures. There’s something for everyone, too! Send your sophisticated friend to Gypsy’s, your basic friend to Thai Basil and your bubbly friend to Sweetheart Cafe.

Dirks’s mansion

We saved the scariest place for last — Chancellor Dirks’ (definitely) haunted mansion. If Dirks’ howls don’t scare you off, the University House should be your final destination this Halloween. Yes, the trek is long, and yes, you do have to find a way around the fabled fence, but the rewards are sweeter than a full-size candy bar. If you can pass his tests and make it to the front door, Dirks will gift you with the most desirable Halloween treat of all: public funds.

If you’re looking for an alternative to sketchy frat parties or spooky haunted houses this Halloween, don your cleverest costume, grab a pillowcase for your swag and head out on the town for what is sure to be your most lucrative Halloween ever.

Contact Jamie Campbell at [email protected].