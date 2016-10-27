Trojans stay strong to beat Cal football team, 45-24

With the imposing lights of the vaunted LA Coliseum shining down on the Cal football team’s nationally televised game Thursday, the Bears’ matchup with USC was not one for the history books.

Instead, the Trojans (5-3) won their fourth game in a row and defeated Cal (4-4) for the 13th consecutive time, easily winning by a score of 45-24.

“We looked like a tired, beat-up football team and we were. I think it’s a travesty for whoever scheduled this football game to schedule us in back-to-back weekday games (with the other team coming off a bye week),” said Cal head coach Sonny Dykes. “Everyone talks about student-athlete welfare, and they didn’t put their money where their mouth is.”

With the Cal defense gassed coming off short rest and the offense undermanned — Chad Hansen was out, while left tackle Aaron Cochran reportedly broke his foot in the first quarter and Vic Enwere is out for the year — the Trojans had their way. They outgained the Bears, 629-475, and managed to overcome a slew of sloppy turnovers.

As 20-point underdogs entering the matchup, Cal won the opening coin toss and elected to receive, looking to put points on the board early. It appeared to be right on track to doing so as quarterback Davis Webb targeted a wide open Demetris Robertson downfield for what had the early making of a guaranteed 64-yard touchdown. The freshman dropped the ball, however, and the drive ended with a Webb pooch punt on fourth and 1.

The punt pinned the Trojans at the 12-yard line, as the Bears were keen on keeping the ball out of USC punt returner Adoree’ Jackson’s hands all game. Jackson, who scored on an interception return against Cal last year, did get a chance to take back the Bears’ second punt after a Cal three-and-out and nearly broke it for a touchdown. His return, however, was nullified by a holding call, forcing USC to start at its own five.

But the Trojans’ running backs, led by Ronald Jones II — who had already topped his previous season-high in rushing yardage (77) by midway through the first quarter — still managed to spur a 95-yard USC scoring drive. Jones II scored a touchdown on a screen and put USC up 14-0 after a Darreus Rogers touchdown on the Trojans’ opening drive after the Webb punt.

USC’s domination continued on all sides of the ball for the remainder of the game. The Trojans managed to pick off Webb late in the first quarter while a Jackson punt return early in the second quarter gave USC stellar field position as it looked to take a 21-0 lead. Jackson took Dylan Klumph’s rugby-style punt back to the Cal 28 before quarterback Sam Darnold picked up his third passing touchdown of the game.

The Bears’ offense wouldn’t remain completely hushed throughout the first half, though, as Webb found Tre Watson for a touchdown after James Looney returned a Darnold fumble to the USC 22-yard line. Another Darnold fumble on the ensuing Trojans’ drive — this time recovered by Cal defensive lineman and former Trojan DeVante Wilson — set up the Bears’ next score. Webb orchestrated a solid, nine-play, 71-yard drive that resulted in a 27-yard field goal from Matt Anderson to bring Cal within 11 points at 21-10.

The seemingly reeling Trojans quickly turned back to their running game, which continuously exploited a Cal defense that came into the game allowing 270.7 rushing yards per game. Jones II and Aca’Cedric Ware broke through the first line of Cal’s defense with ease, setting Darnold up for his fourth touchdown of the game and his 17th of the season.

A missed USC field goal took the game into halftime at 28-10. Cal again cut the lead to 11 after Webb scored on a keeper, but Jones II would not let the Bears back in the game. He rushed for a touchdown on the ensuing drive, bringing his yardage total at that point to 203 on 12 carries for an eye-opening average of 16.9 yards per rush. Jones II would end the game with 223 yards on the ground after coming into the game with just 285 rushing yards this season.

“If you can’t stop people from running the ball, you’re gonna have a hard time winning football games,” Dykes said.

Down 35-17 and driving into USC territory, Cal was faced with a fourth and 5 on the 35-yard line. Webb targeted Jordan Veasy but overthrew him, resulting in a turnover on downs, after which Darnold passed for his fifth touchdown of the game. This essentially sealed the deal.

The Bears managed to cut into the final score with a Webb touchdown to Melquise Stovall, but the Trojans’ multifaceted attack had built too big of a lead to overcome. Though he got picked off in the fourth quarter, Darnold finished the game with 231 yards and five touchdowns, while the team gained 398 rushing yards. Even on short rest, it was a disappointing showing from the Bears.

“Gotta play better, gotta coach better. Again it’s on us,” Dykes said. “It’s my job to get us ready, regardless of the situation.”