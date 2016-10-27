UC Berkeley student robbed at knifepoint near campus

A UC Berkeley student was robbed at knifepoint near campus Wednesday night.

About 11:15 p.m., Harry Hwang was walking on the 2300 block of Ellsworth Street when he was surrounded by two suspects, according to Berkeley Police Department Ofc. Byron White.

The suspects punched Hwang and demanded his belongings, while one suspect allegedly pointed a knife at him, White said in an email. According to Hwang, the other suspect appeared to have a gun tucked inside his pants.

Hwang complied and the suspects fled the scene. Hwang described the two suspects as Black males wearing dark clothing, and according to White, witnesses said the men looked to be in their twenties.

The robbery comes after a series of reported robberies and crimes occurred near campus this month.

Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks is the city news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @ayoonhendricks.