Waiting for waitlists: An ill-fated romance

Glossy eyed, you wake up in the morning with a smile on your face. It’s the day of your Phase I appointment, you’re finally an upperclassman (and should therefore get whatever class you want) and all is right in the world.

You’re so happy and confident in the CalCentral system that you have a carefree attitude, unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before. This year’s going to be great, you can already feel it as you sit down in front of your laptop. You log onto CalCentral, start adding classes to your shopping cart and chuckle to yourself, recalling when you were a meager freshman frustrated with the enrollment website. Wiser and older, however, you now know: Looks can be deceiving. Don’t judge a book by its cover. CalCentral is really not that bad.

Upon clicking “enroll,” your browser asks if you’re sure that you’d like to continue. “Yes,” you exclaim to no one in particular, exasperated as to why you would not be sure. Every time you move on to the next page in the process, your heart beats a little faster — you’re that much closer to being in your number one class.

But then, on the last page, a red “x” appears. You can’t enroll in the class.

Perhaps the class doesn’t have any more nonallocated seats available, or perhaps CalCentral just wanted to break your heart right when you began to come around and appreciate the new website in your life.

Cue the horror music. If this were a movie, the camera would have already zoomed well into your face. The anger comes, then the tears, then the frantic searching for what number on the waitlist you are exactly.

The next few months are a slow and painful process. Every morning, you check CalCentral, hoping to have moved up at least one position. Your grief over not having landed a spot in the class weighs you down all winter break.

Once the semester begins, you attend the class, feeling slightly out of place since you aren’t enrolled as of yet. Will you ever get into the class, or is all of this effort fruitless?

Only time will tell.

Maybe, after several weeks, you get into the class. You now feel equal to your peers, and you can confidently walk into the lecture hall and ask the professor or GSI your questions. The process makes being in the class all the more worth it.

Or, maybe after an excessive number of grueling weeks, you’re devastated to find out that all of your blood, sweat and tears meant nothing in this one-sided relationship. If that’s the case, just know that you’ll find another class that’s better for you — one that will accept you immediately and not put you through this unjust misery.

