Cal-tastic designs for your pumpkin carvings

What better way to kick off your Halloween prep than plunging a sharp knife into a fleshy orange vegetable? The feel of gooey pumpkin innards and the taste of toasted pumpkin seeds will bring you back to your childhood memories. Don’t let the idea of childhood distract you from the fact that you go to the No. 1 public university in the world, though. Spread some October cheer and school spirit by deviating from your typical jack-o’-lantern smiley faces and considering these Calloween design ideas.

Oski

Halloween is the perfect time to celebrate Oski’s innate creepiness. His large eyes reach deep into your soul and will scare off any potential trick-or-treaters from your door.

The Campanile

While walking around campus late at night, the sound of the Campanile’s bells can be eerie. The Campanile is shrouded in mystery. What really goes on in the tower past sunset? Carving it onto your pumpkin will send chills down everyone’s spine.

Chancellor Nicholas Dirks

It’s been speculated that Dirks is actually a werewolf. His hairy mustache and notable absence from campus leave much to the imagination. Whether or not he’s prowling around during the night, his use of public funds is horrifying enough.

Squirrels

Add a little furry flair to your boo-tiful pumpkins by making an homage to our unofficial mascots. If you want to be extra accurate, be sure to include a student getting robbed of their lunch into the design.

Golden Bear

Want something a little more frightening than Oski? Carve a silhouette of our mighty golden bear scaring away Stanford’s tree and you might get some high fives from the bros during the night’s festivities.

With these designs in mind, go forth and showcase your best knife skills. We at the Clog look forward to seeing all the spooky pumpkins on display.

