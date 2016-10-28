Golden bears or golden ghosts?

The spirits have risen from behind Moses Hall, the monsters are crawling out of the basement of Sproul Hall and all of Nicholas Dirks’ dirty laundry is being slowly discovered in the secret tunnels underneath Wheeler Hall’s auditorium. Halloween is the time when all of our school’s hidden horrors come out to play. Yet, the least discussed haunted terror of them all is the ghost amongst us — our own students.

Ghosting is a common practice in our college culture, but it seems to have a particularly invasive presence during this spook-filled month. Human ghosts are very similar to their phantom counterparts. One moment they’re present and talking to you, and the next they vanish completely from your world, seldom to be seen or heard from again.

This month, ghost sightings are more common than ever and can haunt the halls of many of our beloved classrooms, libraries and eateries. To help ease the scare of running into a deceased flame, we at the Clog have included some locations that have yet to be thoroughly cleansed with burnt sage.

Doe Library

This is the location of aggressive productivity, socially inept individuals that said rest in peace to their social lives and, of course, ghosts. The North Reading Room and Main Stacks are silent enough to hear spirits move and are the places to be when attempting to avoid all human interaction. It’s likely you’ll encounter paranormal activity here due to the conversational restrictions, array of secret and hidden study spaces and the intensity of the ambiance.

Student Store

This communal hotspot is as poppin’ as the cemetery on All Hallow’s Eve. Everyone and their grandmother constantly trolls in and out of the Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union in need of some obscure keychain to send to their aunt, a Game Day outfit or course materials. The chance of you running into a crossed-over soul who has yet to speak to you since your “unreal” date last week is bordering the 90th percentile. Say boo to your old boo-thang.

Dwinelle Hall’s courtyard

Also known as the quad of death, this square-shaped piece of land is host to at least one apparition per passing. It seems all too common that you’re mindlessly going about your day, when out of the pits of hell emerges a ghost from your dating past. Due to the limited places to hide, you avert your eyes in shame, pretend to be on the phone or dart in the other direction.

Beware this Halloween as UC Berkeley becomes a ghost town of haunted halls, spooky stairwells and, most notably, lingering souls arisen from the depths of your DMs.

Contact Nichole Bloom at [email protected].