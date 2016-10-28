Previewing Washington’s matchup with Utah and other Pac-12 games

Every Saturday is exciting for college football fans, but for those on the West Coast, this Saturday brings something particularly special. And no, it’s not because Stanford has a new starting quarterback, or that Washington State will likely win its sixth consecutive contest. Prepare to leave your afternoon free and get ready for the winner of this Saturday’s Washington-Utah game to clinch a monumental victory on the road to the Pac-12 championship.

A Heisman trophy candidate. A revived star in the making. College Gameday. What more could a fan on the West Coast want?

Why Washington (7-0, 4-0) will win the game: Obviously, because they’re 7-0 on the year and have arguably the best player in the country. Yes, sophomore Jake Browning has been nearly unstoppable in the first half of the season. But upon further analysis, the Huskies’ early season success can be attributed to a team-wide effort. Sophomore running back Myles Gaskin has produced big games in recent weeks, with four touchdowns on the ground in Washington’s last three games. He is second in the Pac-12 in rushing yards on the year with 727, and will look to overtake Colorado’s Phillip Lindsay when he takes on Hunter Dimick and the Utes’ defense. As opponents begin to drop more defenders into coverage against the arm of Browning, Gaskin’s touches and numbers will only increase by the week.

Let’s not forget about the UW defense either. Earlier this year, safety Budda Baker cracked our list of the Pac-12’s best players, and has become one of the leading forces on the best defense in the conference. The Huskies have four defensive playmakers who have at least four sacks on the year (Joe Mathis, Psalm Wooching, Greg Gaines, Vita Vea) and have allowed more than 21 points in a game only once in an overtime victory against Arizona. It helps that Utah quarterback Troy Williams, a former Husky himself, has been struggling throwing the ball in recent weeks. If the defense can at least minimize the damage that Utes’ running back Joe Williams inflicted upon Oregon State and UCLA over the past couple games, this game should be a shootout that the Huskies offense should be able to win. The Utes may be an impressive 7-1 overall, but many of their wins have featured tight finishes.

Why Utah (7-1, 4-1) will win the game: The fact that Troy Williams had a bitter departure from Washington back in 2014 could be just the spark he needs to motivate his inconsistent throwing arm before Saturday’s game. In Utah’s last four contests, all close wins, his completion percentage has been at or below 56 percent, resulting in only one touchdown pass in that span. But he hasn’t needed to be brilliant or automatic; Joe Williams has been just that for the Utes’ offense. Against a Husky team that defends well against the run, Troy will have to be the difference maker between a potential blowout by the road team and a close game that the Utes are all too familiar with this year.

Despite retiring after the second week of the season, Joe Williams’ stock could not be higher. After returning in dramatic fashion against Oregon State at the request of his head coach Kyle Whittingham, Williams single-handedly carried the Utes to victory last week at UCLA. Four touchdowns and a school-record 332 yards later, he will be asked to repeat the same task against the No. 4 team in the country. That’s a big task for a recent retiree.

The Utes will only win this game, however, if they play a smart defensive game. Last weekend, UCLA put up 45 points behind an offense led by Josh Rosen’s backup, senior Mike Fafaul. While the Utes generated four interceptions, they struggled to keep the Bruins out of the end zone, especially in the first half of the game. If there’s an advantage that the No. 17 Utes have over the No. 4 Huskies, it’s in the kicking game. This relates to defense because if Utah can create stops and keep Browning and Gaskin out of the endzone, pressure will build on the leg of Washington kicker Cameron Van Winkle, who missed an extra point against Stanford and is just 6 of 9 on field goals this season. On top of that, he’s just two of five on kicks from 40 yards or longer, while Utah kicker Andy Phillips is 13 of 16 on the year overall, with five of his three-pointers from beyond 40 yards. Ultimately, with the rest of the nation watching, the kicking game could prove to be a deciding factor in the outcome of this matchup. And remember: this game is played in Utah.

Why whoever Lee Corso picks will win the game: Because he’s Lee Corso! And College GameDay is coming to Salt Lake City for a Pac-12 primetime matchup! And everyone’s excited, especially people who attend Utah or live in the surrounding neighborhood. Regardless of who wins, it should be an exciting matchup from start to finish.

Prediction: Washington 45, Utah 37

Game Information: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff, FS1

Predictions for other Pac-12 games on Saturday’s slate:

Arizona State vs. Oregon: Oregon 48, Arizona State 27

Washington State vs. Oregon State: Washington State 45, Oregon State 20

Stanford vs. Arizona: Stanford 27, Arizona 19