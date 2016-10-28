Quiz: Which Halloween candy are you?

With Halloween coming up, it’s no surprise that candy’s on everyone’s mind. Oh, candy. Miracle bites of joy and bliss. What would we ever do without it? It’s our rock, our stronghold, the anchor to our busy, stress-filled college lives. Whether it be popping a few Skittles in our mouth before the grind of the next three-hour lab or chomping up colorful sour worms during a marathon study session, candy is an integral part of our lives, whether we admit it or not. We at the Clog know you secretly spend your free time pondering just which type of Halloween candy you are (it’s OK, it’s nothing to be ashamed of). So today, in the spirit of Halloween, we’ve compiled and created a quiz to help you puzzle it out.

How would you describe your personality? Flexible, laid-back and easygoing. Uptight and very goal-oriented. Studious all the time. What is your decision style? I’m pretty much fine with whatever other people want. I find it hard to make my own decisions. I like to think out my decisions thoroughly and carefully, and analyze whether they would bring me closer to my end goals. I don’t like to spend too much time pondering a subject. I like to make quick decisions to save precious study time. What’s your favorite hobby? I love to go on boba runs with my posse! I enjoy making lists and mapping out my life. I enjoy taking notes on my textbooks and lecture slides. It’s very soothing. What’s your favorite food? Any food I eat with friends tastes amazing. I love eating croissants. It’s so fun to tear apart the thousands of layers one by one, because it’s like a metaphor for the thousands of layers that make up my life. I like to eat raspberries because they’re brain food, so they’ll probably make me smarter. What’s your favorite subject in school? I really like English because the professor’s cool and we’re basically homies. I like anatomy, because I know it’s going to be useful when I finally become a doctor. I enjoy all my classes. What’s your favorite place to be? I love to hang out with my friends at Sharetea. I like to meditate on my future at the park. The little corner in Main Stacks is an amazing place to study. What’s your favorite part of fall? I like the pumpkin spice lattes. I enjoy watching the leaves turn burnt orange and red in the park. I love the long slew of midterms, because I get to demonstrate how smart I am! Congratulations! You’re qualified to be chewy Sweet Tarts! You’re friendly, flexible and very laid-back. Not only that, you’re sweet and super easy to get along with. Awesome! You’re qualified to be an Everlasting Gobstopper. Though you can be a tough candy to crack, you’re still a sweet person inside. You’re also opinionated and steadfast in pursuing your dreams. Wow! You’re qualified to be Nerds candy. You’re a studious person and a quick decision maker. You don’t like to spend too much time on any one thing, and your moments of sweetness come in short bursts.

Contact Judy Shan at [email protected].