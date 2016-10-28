Vote Kamala Harris for US Senate

Kamala Harris is running away with the U.S. Senate race — and for good reason. She has been a committed and effective public official for years now, and she’ll continue to fight hard for Californians in the Senate.

After nearly a quarter-century, Californians have the opportunity to elect a new senator. While saying goodbye to Barbara Boxer is a shame, Harris is a worthy successor.

Her most exciting claim to fame is that in the aftermath of the Great Recession, Harris went after big banks and secured a deal that included greater financial recourse for homeowners and substantive damages rewards. Other states settled for far less.

Californians deserve a senator with the steady tenacity to support them on the Senate floor — and this experience proves Harris is capable of just that.

Meanwhile, Rep. Loretta Sanchez, her opponent, has served 20 unremarkable years in the U.S. Congress representing Orange County. There’s no denying that her work combating sexual harassment in the military merits commendation, but the fact that she missed 20 percent of floor votes — nearly twice the House average — introduces an alarming red flag.

First and foremost, fighting on behalf of Californians means showing up.

But the truth is that no great ideological differences exist between the two candidates. This is because a 2010 ballot measure allowed runoff elections that, oftentimes, pit Democrat against Democrat.

Now, since the Democratic Party endorsed Harris in a Democrat-on-Democrat race, Sanchez is left with little support. The campaign seems more one-sided than it should.

But that doesn’t change the fact that Harris’ record and resume places her ahead of her opponent. Before life as a politician, Harris was an effective attorney with a primary focus law enforcement justice.

Concerns abound that Harris might be more focused on her career than on her constituents, prompting an insidious political caution. And the fact that she served as San Francisco’s attorney general before she ascended to the role of California’s attorney general could portend a focus on the needs of Bay Area and Los Angeles elites.

It would behoove Harris to ensure consideration of California’s diverse regions and groups. An unprecedented drought has rendered much of the Central Valley in a state of panic, and Harris must follow in Sen. Diane Feinstein’s expert lead as a champion for far-reaching environmental justice.

Harris, a tenacious representative who has proved willing to go to bat for them, epitomizes Californian values. Let’s see her off to the Senate.

