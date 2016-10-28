‘I want to ride my bicycle’

It’s not that I don’t know how to ride a bike, it’s just that it’s been a while. I haven’t actually ridden one for years, and even then it was a mountain bike on trails or hills in the suburbs.

And it was kind of a scary to think of actually riding the bicycle stored in my living room because there was a large possibility — which seemed to grow during the weeks it sat there — that I wouldn’t be able to. Then I’d be the 19-year-old that doesn’t live with her parents and makes her own doctor’s appointments and attends the “No. 1 public university in the world” but doesn’t know how to ride a bike. There’s no way of recovering from that.

But I knew that the potential benefits of having a bicycle to get around were many, so yesterday I finally decided to join the cycling world. Still pretty nervous, though, I invited my friend over to go on a little practice ride with me.

I outfitted myself in my best cycling attire, complete with a reflective neon vest and a visored helmet — after all, if I was going to look stupid, I wanted it to seem intentional. After she taught me how to get my feet into the straps on the pedals without falling over, we went on a nice leisurely ride — leisurely being the important word here.

Although I was proud of myself for not falling over or hitting any pedestrians, it seemed like the whole trip consisted of me wobbling around on the side of the road while other cyclists — the cool cyclists — passed us by in swift, balanced moves.

We stopped at a coffee shop where I spent about five minutes trying to maneuver my bike lock, and then, after our short break, headed back. The ride seemed to be going alright, at least relative to my expectations. But then it wasn’t.

As we approached a yellowing light a few blocks away from my place, I started to speed up — fueled by the dangerous power of my newfound confidence. Unfortunately, I forgot that my friend was still in front of me, and her ego did not fuel her acceleration quite as much as mine. But before I could realize that she was stopped right in front of me, my front wheel slammed into her back tire and then, trying to correct myself, I promptly swerved into the curb where my bicycle and I were flung onto sidewalk. I had been so close.

It wasn’t a bad crash or anything. My friend’s foot was grounded, so she stayed basically stable during the whole ordeal and, other than my severely bruised pride, the only casualties I experienced were a scraped knee and a torn pant leg. But the embarrassment still stung.

I just couldn’t seem to figure out how all these other talented yet casual cyclists performed with such grace and ease, while I couldn’t even stop myself at a red light. I kept thinking that all of them, who aside from their cycling abilities could’ve been my equals, must have been practicing continuously since they were young. They must be so far ahead of me in the cycling world — there’s no way that I could stand a chance of catching up.

And as I rode the few blocks to my home — stopping at every light and stop sign — I felt like I had failed, like I really was an incompetent 19-year-old who couldn’t even ride a bike without terrorizing both the road and herself. But as we approached my apartment, my friend turned to me and said, without any noticeable sarcasm, “You did it!”

“Did I?” I responded, slightly confused, mentally replaying the embarrassing and completely self-induced crash that had just occurred.

Then my friend shrugged her shoulders and said casually, “Yeah, you’ll get better.”

Strangely enough, this is not something that had occurred to me. Never once did I imagine that I could be really bad at riding a bike but that I could practice and improve my nonexistent abilities until they were on par with the rest of Berkeley’s biking commuters and spandexed cyclists.

And I realized that my nervous, reluctant approach to cycling pretty much mirrors my approach to most new things in my life: I avoid new pursuits because I don’t want to look stupid or risk failing at something that people my age have already mastered. Sometimes, 19 seems too old to start anything from scratch.

But then, maybe it isn’t.

Maybe it’s OK if I’m terrible, if I have the abilities of a 6-year-old, if I fail completely, if I look stupid doing it and if I crash and fall on the sidewalk through my own fault. Maybe, contrary to Berkeley’s relentlessly competitive school climate, I don’t have to compare my skills and abilities with others who are so far from my starting point. And maybe it doesn’t have to be a race at all — I can find failure and success at my own pace.

So maybe tomorrow, I’ll break out my neon vest again and ride awkwardly to class. And if you happen to see me fumbling down Bancroft Way, definitely try to steer clear, but rest assured: I will get better.

