Butternut squash soup recipe

Looking for an easy way to get your daily dose of vegetables? Ditch those pathetic “salads” that just consist of limp lettuce and make some delicious soup to get you through your all-nighters. Plus, fall is the best time to cook squashes and pumpkins because they’re cheap and in season.

This soup can be made into a vegetarian-friendly option by substituting the chicken broth for vegetable broth. Bring this creamy concoction with you next time you eat lunch by Golden Bear Cafe or share these holiday flavors with your loved ones this coming Thanksgiving. This recipe makes enough for six servings.

What you’ll need:

1 butternut squash (about 2 lbs)

olive oil

salt

pepper

1 sweet potato

1 onion

1 carrot

1/2 tablespoon curry powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 carton of chicken broth (32 ounces)

1 package of cream cheese (8 ounces)

What you’ll do:

Cut the ends of the squash off and then cut it in half lengthwise. Generously rub the unpeeled squash and sweet potato generously with 3 teaspoons of salt and olive oil. Roast the two vegetables in the oven for 1 hour at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Let the vegetables cool and remove the skin. Chop into 1-inch cubes. Dice the onions and carrots. Sauté the onions and carrots in some olive oil until the onions are translucent and the carrots have softened. Add a pinch of salt and pepper. Puree all the vegetables in a blender and place the puree into a pot. Add the chicken broth, nutmeg, cinnamon and curry powder. Add salt and pepper to taste. Let everything simmer for 10 minutes and then add cream cheese. Mix the soup until it’s smooth.

Enjoy!

Contact Angeline Nguyen at [email protected].