Cal men’s soccer loses yet another heartbreaker at home

Step right up and hop aboard Oski’s Cal Men’s Soccer Wild Ride.

The ride that never ends.

The Bears (5-9-2) dropped yet another heartbreaker at home, this time against Oregon State (5-7-3) in a game that was as predictable as riding the Jungle Cruise at Disneyland for the 20th time. This loss against the Beavers was Cal’s third-straight one-goal loss and the sixth in its past seven games.

Despite outshooting the Beavers 15-12 — 8-2 in the first half — the Cal offense could not find a way around redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Ryan Vincent. Playing all 90 minutes while racking up 10 saves, Vincent finished the game with his first career clean sheet.

Four of these shots came off the foot of Cal midfielder Trevor Haberkorn, who wasted no time attempting to give Cal the early 1-0 lead. He attempted to score off a corner kick from Aravind Sivakumar early in the fourth minute but ended up getting smothered by Vincent. He again tried his luck in the 12th minute, but his shot flew wide.

Haberkorn was just one of many Bears who came out of the locker room prepared for a physical battle. In the game’s first 12 minutes, four different shots were made by three different players in an attempt to draw Vincent off guard. He was resilient, however, and finished the first half with six saves.

On the opposite side of the pitch, Cal freshman goalie Drake Callender was also having a career game. Though he struggled in his first few starts as a Bear, Callender held his own in front of the net and recorded seven saves — all of which came in the second half.

But, just as the leaves turn orange in the fall, Cal found a way to let an impressive defensive showing go to waste.

Callender started feeling the pressure in the 63rd minute, when he was bombarded with five shots in an eight-minute window. While he blocked the first four, he was unable to corral Timmy Mueller’s shot, allowing the game’s first goal — and also his first goal of the season — in the 71st minute.

Following Mueller’s score, Cal had three more shots to equalize the game but was unable to come up with the needed goal. Simon Lekressner — who scored the Bears’ only goal Thursday against Washington — had his header blocked a minute later in the 72nd, and the same happened to Shinya Kadono’s shot in the 78th minute.

The Bears’ last shot came in the 82nd minute by Haberkorn, but it inevitably flew over the net.

The Beavers ran out the clock and clinched not only the 1-0 victory, but sole possession of fifth place in the Pac-12 standings. The loss not only left the Cal soccer team in disbelief after yet another late-game loss, but in the dust of last place in the division.

With only one game left in the regular season against Stanford on Nov. 11, the Bears have two weeks to figure out how to to stop an inevitable last-minute goal before spending the spring working on fixing its late-game meltdowns.

Chris Tril covers men’s soccer. Contact him at [email protected].