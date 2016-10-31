With the upcoming holiday season, there’s no shortage of reasons for celebration. Between Thanksgiving and New Years, it’s important to add yourself to the list of reasons. It doesn’t have to be your birthday to celebrate yourself. While the anniversary of your life is a big deal, it’s most certainly not the only time of the year that you should allow yourself to feel special. We often think about the things we could be better at, rather than what we have already got going for us. It’s high time we forget about the things we could work on and focus on the things we’ve got in the bag. We at the Clog would like to take this opportunity to remember that we all deserve a solid pat on the back.

For starters, there’s the fact that we are this far into the semester with our sanity mostly intact. Many of us are still adjusting to the massive learning curve of college life while riding out the never-ending wave of midterms so survival is actually a big deal. We’ve come a long way since the start of this year. The passing of week 10 marks the start of the last third of this term, and that’s certainly something to celebrate.

Speaking of the perpetual rain of midterms, congratulations for not letting those exams beat you. Midterm season is a marathon that you’re forced to take at the pace of an all-out sprint, with checkpoints of mental breakdowns along the way. The whole endeavor is no walk in the park, so way to go for keeping up with the pace of the pack.

Even if you’re not quite up to speed with everyone else, you’re doing the best you can. Don’t compare yourself to your neighbor; how they’re doing is irrelevant. What matters is that you’re doing what you can to the best of your present ability. Sure, some people may be a mile marker or two ahead of you. That’s okay. What matters is that you’re giving it your all.

We should all celebrate our procrastination. While this may seem counterproductive, it’s important to remember that we need to enjoy ourselves. Nobody looks back on college and fondly recalls the stress of midterms and exams. Rather, they remember the times that they were enjoying what they were doing. Heck yeah, we’re avoiding work by doing something that makes us happy. There’s nothing wrong with relaxing or partying, so bask in the glory of brunch and binge blissfully.

Celebrate maintaining homeostasis. Your body is regulating its internal temperature beautifully. Rejoice in prioritizing sleep for the sake of your health. Rest is better than a test. Honor your ability to get through the day without biting someone around you in frustration. Mahatma Gandhi would be proud. Praise your look if you’re feelin’ yourself. It’s hard to look as good as you do.

Proclaim your absolute killing of the game from the top of the Campanile. The world should know.

Contact Amanda Chung at [email protected].