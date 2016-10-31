City Council to discuss, decide on adoption of East Bay Community Choice Aggregation

The Berkeley City Council will be holding special and regular meetings Tuesday to discuss Berkeley’s adoption of the East Bay Community Choice Aggregation Program, among other topics.

The East Bay Community Choice Aggregation, or CCA, allows local governments to purchase or generate electricity on the behalf of community residents. Local control over the city’s energy would allow for a greener supply at competitive electricity rates.

According to Berkeley’s Chief Resilience Officer Timothy Burroughs, the special meeting will be an informational presentation from the Alameda County staff and consultants to the City Council about the East Bay CCA. The staff will also take questions from the council about the program and how to move it forward.

Burroughs said a recent study done by Alameda County indicates several potential benefits of implementing an Alameda County CCA, including a reduction of greenhouse gases, cheaper electricity and more local jobs.

“I am very excited that Alameda County … (is) making it possible for us to become a part of this,” said Berkeley City Councilmember Kriss Worthington. “In our climate action plan, this is one of the most powerful tools that we can use to try to reduce greenhouse gases.”

Worthington said if Berkeley was to adopt the program, the projected 80 percent use of noncarbon energy sources would result in a 4 percent reduction in greenhouse gases. Furthermore, according to Worthington, an increase to 95 percent would lead to a 16 percent reduction in greenhouse gases.

After the presentation, the City Council will decide whether to allow the implementation of the East Bay CCA program during their regular meeting,

The regular meeting and special meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., respectively, at City Hall.

