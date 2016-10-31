‘Inferno’ barely has spark of creativity

Modern-day Hollywood has a problem with producing original content. For every “Birdman” produced, there are two “Transformers” created to remind audiences that, at the end of the day, money is what this industry seeks. Studios are obligated to fill theaters with patrons if they want any of their films to be considered successful, which begs the question – who thought “Inferno” would fulfill that obligation?

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Dan Brown, “Inferno” is the third film in the author’s “Robert Langdon” cinematic series. Like its two predecessors— “The Da Vinci Code” and “Angels and Demons” — the film brings back Oscar-winning director Ron Howard and two-time Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks to somehow craft a movie that is incapable of ever winning that very award. Hanks plays Robert Langdon — (fictional) world-renowned Harvard professor of religious iconology and symbology — as he races against time to discover the hiding place of an experimental plague, which threatens to kill of more than half of the world’s population. Through the series’ revolving door of obligatory female companions comes Dr. Sienna Brooks (Felicity Jones), whose expertise in cryptology is a glaring plot convenience.

Part action-thriller, mystery and, nonsensically, romantic-drama, the film’s narrative suffers from striking tonal disjunction as it attempts to perpetuate fear of the plague’s dispersal while also elucidating Langdon’s and Brooks’ love lives — as both unfortunately tie into the crux of the plot’s tension. The film feels as though it has been stretched too thin when trying to do service to at least six different narrative threads within its first half. They all converge, eventually, yet a few resolve in ways that do not justify their presence in the first place. With an excess of individual storylines comes a plethora of convoluted and unnecessary plot twists — twists that are meant to be clarifying but end up coming off as gimmicky and produce more questions about the incoherence than answers.

Hanks’s return as Langdon is less engaging than previous installments in the series, as his main role in both “The Da Vinci Code” and “Angels and Demons” was to essentially provide exposition in regards to the films’ respective historical patterns and codes. A major part of Langdon’s story arc in “Inferno” deals with his own memory loss, so while the character had skill in deciphering the symbols of the past in his previous outings, this film renders him ineffective. Although the possibility arises for the filmmakers and Hanks to explore Langdon’s ability to navigate such a high-stakes situation without his celebrated intellect and background, Jones’s character, instead, fills her co-star in with any information he can’t deduce. It’s a lazy solution to a physical and existential challenge. Then the film’s actual resolution of Langdon’s amnesia is simply absurd.

The antagonists of the film are frustratingly indiscernible for its first half, and given the progression of the plot, the filmmakers intended it to be this way. Howard and company forego actual character development for what amounts to tangibly cheap “shock” value that undercuts all the efforts the film has made in establishing its players’ backstories and mindsets. The introduction of this shift in a pre-established narrative status quo can be both enlightening and entertaining, yes, but only when that shift is believably sold. Not when it is arbitrarily inserted to create drama because the story can’t on its own.

The film does have its moments — the final action sequence is emotionally gripping and beautifully scored by Hans Zimmer and Irrfan Khan as the enigmatic Mr. Sims is a knife-wielding, certified badass — but the majority of the production is uninspired. It’s a pseudo-intellectual “National Treasure” that masquerades as an original idea. If Dante’s “Inferno” represents Hell, Ron Howard’s “Inferno” is monotonous purgatory.

Contact Sanjay Nimmagudda at [email protected].