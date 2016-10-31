How to make your own fall staycation

The idea of a fall break is bewildering to us UC Berkeley students. What is rest? What is relaxation? What is fun? Swimming through a sea of papers, midterms and homework, we’re drowning in academia. With almost 10 weeks of school done without a break, the upcoming three-day weekend is a tease before Thanksgiving approaches. In order to end this mind-numbing cycle, take the time to practice self-care and recharge before the last stretch. Here are some ideas we at the Clog have compiled for you to make your own fall staycation without traveling too far.

Bust out those skate skills

Despite the dropping temperatures, hop on BART and make your way down to Union Square in San Francisco. You don’t have to be the next Olympic skater to strut your stuff on this ice rink. Bring your friends or significant other for a fun and romantic date. The holiday decor in the stores and the sound of laughter will definitely get you out of your college funk. After an exhilarating evening of zipping around the ice, you can chill with your homies while drinking warm cups of coffee in one of the many cafes around the city.

Give yourself some TLC Study groups. Pesky neighbors. Rambunctious roommates. Everyone needs a little alone time once in a while, and sometimes we just need to become social recluses to rejuvenate. It’s OK to put a do-not-disturb sign outside your door, silence your phone and tune out from the world. Put on your comfy sweaters and wrap yourself in a blanket like a burrito. Light a couple cinnamon candles and binge watch that Netflix show you’ve been meaning to watch but never had the chance to start. Just let yourself relax — we know you don’t do it enough.

Explore your artistic side

When was the last time you observed art for the sake of art instead of for a grade? With our fast-paced lifestyles, it’s easy to lose track of appreciating creativity. Whenever you have a free afternoon, walk to Downtown Berkeley and visit the UC Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive. Take advantage of the free student admission and enjoy the Berkeley Eye guided tour that runs through November. By the end of your visit, you’ll be amazed by the various visual pieces that appease the senses — especially the mind.

Satisfy those sugar cravings



There’s something about eating a warm, freshly baked cookie while leaves are falling that completes the autumnal spirit. Instead of picking up your usual Pacific Cookie Company goods or buying yet another pumpkin spice latte, make a batch of snickerdoodles to get your fix of fall flavors. Baking in your own oven is the perfect activity for your fall vacation. The process is highly relaxing, and mixing the dough by hand is strangely therapeutic. Let out your frustrations by kneading your feelings into the batter. It’s an outlet for your woes and a way for you to treat yourself.

Hang in there Bears, the semester is almost at its end.

