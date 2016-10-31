‘The Handmaiden’ deconstructs male gaze within lesbian love story

Park Chan-wook’s latest film “The Handmaiden” is twisty and sexy. The “Oldboy” director’s latest work is an effortless masterwork wrapped in knotty turns; a treat wrapped in barbed wire. Long story short: It’s a delectable tale of multiple, intertwining deceptions, all centered around a love story.

“The Handmaiden” is set in pre-World War II Korea — still under Japanese control — but this is only briefly alluded to. The opening scene is a battalion of soldiers storming down a rain-soaked alley as Tamako (Kim Tae-ri) makes her teary goodbyes to two women as she moves to a beautiful castle to serve as a maid to Hideko (Kim Min-hee), a wealthy, if distant heiress.

It’s an unassuming start, but it leads off with a key detail that’s integral to understanding “The Handmaiden” in its sleight-of-hand trickery: The men throughout the film are brutish and brutal, and the emotional core is to be found with its leading women.

It is only when “The Handmaiden” delves into the first of many touches early on, this one a gentle tentative lullaby sung by Tamako to Hideko, that its plot starts to slowly unfurl. Tamako, through her narration, reveals herself: a pickpocket whose real name is Sook-hee. She’s working in partnership with a slimy counterfeiter named Fujiwara (Ha Jung-woo); masquerading as a count, his plan is to marry Hideko for her riches. Then, Fujiwara and Tamako will link up to ensure that Hideko will be sent off into a ward, succeeding in their ploy.

More repugnant that Fujiwara is Hideko’s uncle, Kouzuki (Cho Jin-woong). He’s a looming presence throughout the film, an icky curator of erotica to sell to local gentlemen looking for their own kicks — his own marriage plans to Hideko are for pure exploitation.

From Sook-hee’s gaze, and the men’s, Hideko’s as stunning and unassuming as the lovely set surrounding her — a juxtaposition of Victorian and Japanese architecture that might be a nod to the original source material, Sarah Waters’ “Fingersmith.”

Aesthetically, Hideko’s cold guilelessness runs parallel to the perfect cinematography. Bursts of lush cinematography run counter to the cold, saturated haze that mists the film.

The moments that untangle the complicated story are stylish and taut, cutting through the calm air in classic Park style. Early on, there’s a scene that’s set in the library where Kouzuki’s stash is housed; Kouzuki and Hideko are in one of the traditional readings, and Sook-hee runs in, only to be blocked by a physical barrier in a breathless, pushed-in shot. It makes legitimate the burgeoning romance from Sook-hee, who has fallen for Hideko.

The forces that obstruct them, naturally, are the men in the film’s constellation. It’s made explicit in the film: Midway, the story shifts into Hideko’s point-of-view, with first-person storytelling and a side-B retelling of the events that transpired in the first half. And once we see the tale through her eyes, Hideko transforms into a femme fatale in her own right; the readings shift into a sales pitch of the literature. At one point, Hideko recreates one of the acts depicted in the erotica novel with a life-sized wooden doll, to the orgasmic awe of the gentleman watchers. Yet, she is knowingly showing her lustful command over the men.

As such, the real deception — and the trickiest move Park pulls in the tale — is the story of love that bridges the two female leads together.

“The Handmaiden,” like its similarly Cannes-exalted parallel “Blue is the Warmest Color,” uses female eroticism to reel audiences in. But unlike the exploitative controversy that surrounded “Color,” its gaze is only set at the other.

To Park’s credit, they’re never the object, even at the film’s most explicit. Told through Sook-hee’s eyes, sex for the two is all lips, limbs and peachy skin. When the same scene instant-replays back from Hideko, it’s full-bodied and carnal. Moments of male desire do exist, but they’re almost always centered on the abject fetishism inherent in the male gaze.

The developed love between the two is as intimate as the explicit moments of lust. Cinematographer Chung Chung-hoon does a phenomenal job of playing with spatial relationships between the characters. At the film’s most demure, we only see Hideko and Sook-hee through mirrors and windows. We can only spectate at the deep longing between the two, now that Sook-hee subverts Fujiwara’s wishes. Yet, Hideko seems to have her own plans, and figuring out how she resists the men trying to dominate her life.

How it all ties together after the many twists is nothing short of spectacular, something only the director of “Oldboy” could successfully manage. The most surprising twist of all? The perfect love between Sook-hee and Hideko, at its conclusion, has none.

Joshua Bote is the arts & entertainment editor.