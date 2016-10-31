University extends transfer application deadline to January

The UC Office of the President announced Monday that they will extend the deadline for transfer applications by more than a month from Nov. 30 to Jan. 3, 2017.

The extension applies to all students applying to transfer to UC campuses for the Fall 2017 semester, with priority given to California Community College students. According to the UC website, the extension will give qualified students more time to apply, including those who may not have considered themselves eligible to attend a UC school.

“Additional time will help hard-working, eligible students across the state give their best shot at applying to UC,” said UC President Janet Napolitano in a statement.

The extension, however, may not apply to certain programs and majors on some of the campuses. According to the press release, the UC plans to release a list of the closed programs and majors Dec. 1 — after the priority November deadline has passed.

UCOP spokesperson Claire Doan said that the University is encouraging students to submit their application during November because they will not be able to track how many people will apply to each major or program and which ones will be closed during the extension period until after the priority deadline has passed. The UC website states that some majors could fill up with those who have applied during the priority application period.

The University also extended the transfer application deadline last year. According to the University’s website, however, UC data show that students who applied during November were admitted at higher rates than those who submitted their applications during the extension period.

The extension comes after several recent UC efforts to aid transfer students, such as an increase in the number of Transfer Pathways, which outline the courses that community college students can take in order to be competitive candidates for admission to a UC campus. There are now Transfer Pathways guidelines for the 21 most popular majors at UC schools.

The release stated that the University’s goal is to enroll one new transfer student for every two new freshmen as it works to enroll an additional 5,000 students by 2019. Currently, a third of entering undergraduates are transfer students, 92 percent of whom are from California Community College campuses.

Jessica Lynn is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @jessicailynn.