13 presidential debate quotes to use in everyday situations at UC Berkeley

We at the Clog know you UC Berkeley students have been watching the presidential debates. After intense and lengthy analysis, we have discovered that statements from the debates can be applied to many different situations at UC Berkeley. It’s almost as if Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are trying to prove that they understand us! To make your vocabulary truly presidential, we’ve compiled a list of quotes to use in everyday situations on and around campus.

1. When you’re the one who spilled ramen all over your roommate’s desk but don’t want to admit to it:

“I had a feeling by the end of this evening that I’d be blamed for everything.”

Hillary Clinton at the first presidential debate

2. When you failed a test but just want to escape reality for a little while:

“It was rigged.”

Donald Trump at the third presidential debate

3. When you accidentally send a professor an email telling your mom how much you miss her with more emojis than actual words:

“I made a mistake using private email.”

Hillary Clinton at the first presidential debate

4. When all your classmates aren’t helping each other to lower the curve in the class but you just have a pure heart of gold:

“When they go low, we go high.”

Hillary Clinton at the second presidential debate

5. When your Nobel Laureate professor gives you an impossible exam that you should have known was coming:

“It represents exactly who he is.”

Hillary Clinton at the second presidential debate

6. When you’re watering your cactus and your sleep-deprived mind thinks it has real feelings:

“Yes, is that OK? Good. I want you to be very happy.”

Donald Trump at the first presidential debate

7. When you know you should check your current grade in your hardest class (i.e. all of your classes at UC Berkeley) but just can’t face the disappointment:

“I will look at it at the time. I’m not looking at anything now.”

Donald Trump at the third presidential debate

8. When your parents ask what your GPA is, but you’re hopeful the extra credit opportunity that’s coming will change things:

“What I’m saying is that I will tell you at the time. I’ll keep you in suspense, OK?”

Donald Trump at the third presidential debate

9. When Stanford University thinks it’s better than us:

“Well … I know you live in your own reality.”

Hillary Clinton at the first presidential debate

10. When you get your test back and refuse to believe that everything was graded correctly:

“I hope the fact checkers are turning up the volume and really working hard.”

Hillary Clinton at the first presidential debate

11. When you have two midterms the next day and a paper due, and your roommate won’t stop singing out loud:

“I think my strongest asset by far is my temperament. I have a winning temperament.”

Donald Trump at the first presidential debate

Clearly, statements from each presidential debate can apply to any and all situations in your daily life at UC Berkeley. Make sure you use these quotes daily, and you’ll see people respecting you even more. If you speak like a politician, everyone will trust you.

Don’t forget to vote. Voting for the President of the United States ends Nov. 8.

Contact Esmé Brachmann at [email protected].