Vote Chris Peeples for AC Transit Board at large

The AC Transit Board of Directors includes two at-large members who get elected by all AC Transit districts. Incumbent Chris Peeples is running for one of these positions against Dollene Jones.

Given Peeples’ record alone, he deserves to be re-elected, and his platforms for the future only reinforce this point. In 2013, when AC Transit was toying with the idea of cutting the F line, Peeples was instrumental in making sure the line stayed. At the time, we applauded him, and we still hold that support.

Moreover, Peeples’ commitment to AC Transit’s zero-emission fuel cell bus program proves he’s an ally to the environment.

That said, the fact that his opponent’s day job is as a bus driver means she would offer the board an important and badly needed perspective. But in the end, the AC Transit board will benefit from Peeples’ experience more than Jones’ perspective, and we have to go with him.

Endorsements represent the majority opinion of the Senior Editorial Board as written by the opinion editor.