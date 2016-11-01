Daily Cal site awarded 2016 Online Pacemaker

Not to startle you, but you are on an award-winning website.

At this year’s ACP National College Media Convention, dailycal.org was awarded the Online Pacemaker. This accolade is among the most prestigious in the realm of college journalism and is awarded by the Associated Collegiate Press annually. The Daily Californian was among 16 recipients of this year’s honor.

Judges lauded the site’s presentation, as well as its video archive. Our staff has put out some incredible multimedia coverage of breaking news and local arts this semester, as well as some stunning photo essays and illustrations.

We find ourselves with a continually growing online readership, and we are working hard to develop useful and appealing content to cater to digital audience preferences and to make our site a destination for readers. Our online culture magazine, The Weekender, showcases profound works of creative writing, poetry, nonfiction, art and more from the Daily Cal staff. Our data visualization team has produced groundbreaking tools for the site, such as the professor salary database and an analysis of crime trends.

Because the Daily Cal is financially independent from the university, we could not produce stellar content without support from our readers. A tax-deductible donation of any size would go far in helping us continue the work we do.

Michelle Pitcher is the editor in chief and president. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @MichellePitcher.