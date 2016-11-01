Vote Greg Harper for AC Transit Board of Directors Ward 2

In the race for Ward 2 of the AC Transit board, incumbent Greg Harper is going against upstart Russ Tilleman. Tilleman’s main proposal is to reduce bus stacking — when buses run behind schedule and arrive in groups — by implementing headway-based scheduling, which would schedule buses in intervals.

But buses often fall behind schedule because they have to take more time for people with disabilities to board or allow time for bike riders to secure their bikes. Changing the way scheduling happens won’t change these delays.

Harper has served on the AC Transit board fairly well for 16 years and promises to help expand transbay services for AC Transit. As BART gets more crowded, it’s helpful to East Bay residents to have an alternative way to cross the bay — particularly for those who don’t have easy access to BART stations. He should get the job.

