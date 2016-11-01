Vote Joe Wallace for AC Transit Board of Directors Ward 1

The race for AC Transit Board of Directors Ward 1 includes incumbent Joe Wallace … and nobody else. The longtime director is running unopposed. But while some unopposed candidates get away with being less than effective, Wallace is still a great choice.

He’s served on the AC Transit board since 2000 and was instrumental in creating Line 376 Service, California’s first-ever welfare-to-work bus route, specifically designed to help bring low-income people to jobs around the East Bay.

Moreover, his experience on several local government councils and committees shows that Wallace is prepared to work constructively with the other board members to reach positive solutions for AC Transit users.

Wallace wants to use the time of his next term to encourage the expansion of AC Transit to more Richmond destinations. Expanding public transit in this way would ensure more people’s access to the East Bay’s wealth of resources and help curb car usage. He deserves another term.

