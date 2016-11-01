Vote Lateefah Simon for BART Board of Directors District 7

Lateefah Simon, candidate for the BART Board of Director’s seventh district might be the most impressive candidate who has ever run for the position. She’s committed to fighting hard for increased access for people with disabilities. She also has a slew of high-powered connections she plans to solicit money from.

Simon, a widowed mother of two who is blind, has served on countless nonprofit boards and knows the importance of transparency. Given BART’s reputation for poorly managing money, Simon’s plan to openly deal with budget problems would be a welcome change to BART.

Most importantly, her focus on ensuring that BART police treat riders, no matter who, fairly and honestly shows a commitment to keeping the system accountable in every way. Her opponents don’t compare, and Simon must get elected.

Endorsements represent the majority opinion of the Senior Editorial Board as written by the opinion editor.