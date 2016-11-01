Vote Scott Jackson for Alameda County Superior Court Judge

The election for superior court judge is odd because either candidate’s most important role is to uphold the law, and their respective interpretations of it don’t seem to differ much.

And despite this, Scott Jackson manages to rise far above his opponent, Barbara Thomas, in large part because of her uneasy past with the Alameda County Bar Association. She became embroiled in a legal tussle with the association for what she claimed to be age discrimination. The judge determined Thomas was unprepared for the hearing, having failed to provide any documentation proving her point.

Jackson, however, has the necessary qualifications himself. An accomplished district attorney, he has the experience to make him a worthy servant to the court.

