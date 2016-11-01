Yes on A1: County-wide affordable housing

Berkeley’s housing crisis was not born in Berkeley and won’t be solved at the city level. Berkeley needs regional and large-scale solutions, and Alameda County’s A1 bond measure is a great start.

If passed — and it should pass — Measure A1 would open up roughly $580 million to be spent on affordable housing, and that money could be used only in Alameda County.

It would essentially amount to a roughly $13 tax per year on every $100,000 of assessed property value, and the money would go toward helping people afford mortgages. It’s the best proposal to increase access to housing on any ballot measure and deserves unconditional support.

Moreover, routine audits of the bond revenue’s allocation means that voters can rest assured that the small increase in taxes goes where it’s supposed to: low-income people reeling against the housing crisis.