How to break up with someone before it gets too serious

If you’re getting cold feet while being in a casual relationship, we might have found a solution for you. There are several ways in which you can find an out without killing or deporting the person you’re seeing, so we at the Clog thought of five (mostly) harmless ways to end a relationship.

1. Do it at Crossroads.

The hope is that if there are enough freshmen sitting around eating dinner or pledges running around stealing plates, you’ll be protected in case the person gets really mad at you. Also, the pledges will serve as a nice distraction. You can even grab a freshman to use as a human shield against all of the verbal anger. Also, if they start crying the comfort food is only 10 feet away.

2. Use the game of odds to get someone else to do it for you.

If you go around saying, “odds you’ll break up with _____ for me” to enough people in Main Stacks, the chances that one of them will land on the number you were saying will be pretty high. They’ll probably be looking for any excuse to leave studying if you go late enough into the night. This person can then be the one to break things off between you and your significant other, and this way you avoid awkward goodbyes or fights. You can even get the liason to return all of the person’s things for you, too, which kills two birds with one stone.

3. Hide in Strawberry Creek.

We suggest lying low (literally) for a bit of time until all of this passes. Hopefully, your lack of replies and general presence will make them catch the hint that you’re not interested. Although, we must warn you that a fault in this plan is that you may fail out of school, be pronounced dead and/or get eaten by whatever creature that is foul enough to survive those beer-filled waters.

4. Make up a fake contest.

In Harry Potter, Harry’s family gets tricked into leaving the house by receiving a letter saying they have won the best lawn competition. We think you could successfully break up with someone by creating a similar situation in which you write a letter to your significant other and tell them they have won best dressed, best eyes, most likely to become a trophy spouse or whatever else that will catch them off guard and make them leave Berkeley to go claim their reward. Upon their return (probably that day), yell about how you were so stressed out with your four midterms and two papers that you turned to them for support. But they valued the award more than you so, it’s over.

5. It’s not me, it’s you.

If all else fails, blame it on their lack of participation in the Facebook group UC Berkeley Memes for Edgy Teens. Say they don’t love memes enough for your liking, and then claim this is the deal breaker for your relationship. If they don’t accept this reasoning — which they probably won’t — then simply say, “Well, I don’t like they way in which you breathe.” They most likely won’t be able to find a counter argument for this, at which point you can quickly exit the situation and the relationship.

While we certainly don’t support the breaking of hearts, we at the Clog try to do our part of lessening the amount of awkward Sproul Plaza breakups that we see occurring. So, for our sake and everyone else’s, break up with people somewhere on the above list and follow the steps for a clean, quick breakup.

Contact Emilia Malachowski at [email protected].