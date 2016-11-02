Cal men’s golf wins one and loses two in last tournament of season

Cal men’s golf won one match and lost two matches at the Stanford-hosted Cypress Point Classic, the Bears’ last tournament of the fall season, held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 at Pebble Beach, California.

The Cypress Point Classic was a Ryder Cup-style tournament, a different tournament structure than any other the Bears have had this season. The teams were seeded first through eighth, which determined their opponents. Each individual match was worth four team points — two points for the overall winner of the match, one point for winner of the front nine and one point for the winner of the back nine.

The first round, played Oct. 31, was in the style of four-ball golf. The six players from each school were split into three teams of two, and those teams of two played each other. By adding up the scores of each school’s teams, the final scores were determined.

Cal, which was seeded eighth, had to play first-seeded Stanford in the four-ball round. Cal’s teams of freshman Devin Hua, redshirt freshman William Aldred, redshirt junior Stephen Griggs and junior Clayton Madey each earned a half point on the back nine, but sophomore Collin Morikawa and redshirt senior Walker Huddy earned no points. The Cardinal got a total of 10.5 points compared to the Bears’ 1.5, allowing Stanford to move to the semifinal bracket and Cal to the consolation bracket.

The second round, which took place the same day, was played as foursome-style golf, wherein the players competed in teams of two, with the same team division structure as in the four-ball golf, using only one ball — that is, the players on each team took turns teeing off and alternated on shots until the hole was completed.

Cal played Georgia in the second round. The Bears dominated this round, outshooting the Bulldogs by 10 points. Griggs and Madey, as well as Aldred and Hua, earned the maximum four points. Morikawa and Huddy earned three points, bringing Cal’s total points to 11. Georgia scored only one point, advancing Cal.

“(Aldred) competed against two of the best amateurs in the world — Stanford’s Maverick McNealy … and Wake Forest’s Will Zalatoris,” Chun said in an email. “(Aldred) did not back down from those two and really elevated his game.”

The third round of the Cypress Point Classic was played in the style of singles matches, where each golfer plays their opponent in head-to-head-style golf. The players earned points for every category they won.

Cal played Wake Forest in this round, but despite a strong performance, the Bears were just edged out by the Demon Deacons. Morikawa shot a much better round, taking all four points, and Aldred scored a strong 3.5. Griggs and Huddy each earned only one point, while Hua earned 0.5 points, bringing Cal’s total score to 10. Wake Forest, however, received a total of 14 points, thus handing Cal another loss.

“I (am) proud of our the players because they really came together to push each other, motivate each other and completely support one another,” Chun said in an email. “We all learned the really value of teamwork and know how important working together will be for us moving forward.”

Chun admitted in an email that the Bears “didn’t play (their) best” this season, but “without a doubt,” he believes the players will work extremely hard in preparation for the spring season. The fall season was Chun’s first as head coach, and he said in an email that he was “thankful and proud” of this season’s golfers.

In an email, Chun said he “couldn’t have asked for a better group of players for (his) first season as head coach.”

