Fantasy recap week 8

This fantasy season has no doubt been full of surprises with numerous Cal alumni battling serious injuries, others underperforming and the number one pick, Jared Goff, waiting in the wings just longing for an opportunity.

Though players such as Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Detroit wide receiver Marvin Jones are fantasy stars this NFL season, many other Cal alums were plagued by injuries this season. For instance, San Diego Chargers’ wide receiver, Keenan Allen is out for the year with a torn ACL. New York Giants’ running back Shane Vereen is still sidelined with a triceps injury. Most recently, Denver Broncos’ running back CJ Anderson tore his meniscus and will miss the remainder of the 2016 season.

Additionally, other former Bears have struggled mightily to get it going this year. Prolific playmaker and Washington Redskins’ wide receiver, DeSean Jackson has been highly inconsistent this season, posting meager numbers week-to-week. Packers’ tight end Richard Rodgers, who many pinned a breakout player this NFL season has not posted any monster performances.

Furthermore, Goff has yet to get the green light to start, a conundrum for football fans far and wide. Other rookie quarterbacks, Carson Wentz of the Eagles and Dak Prescott of the Cowboys are already starting and learning on the fly, while Goff continues to wait. He will eventually get his shot but when that will happen remains unclear.

A few Bears still remain in fantasy football, let’s look at some of these player’s week eight performances.

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Green Bay Packers

Week 8 stats: 246 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and six rush attempts for 60 yards

Week 9 matchup: Indianapolis Colts

In week eight, Rodgers built off his success from the previous matchup versus the Chicago Bears. He picked apart a Falcons defense that is atrocious against the pass, highlighted by four passing touchdowns and 60 rushing yards, which is a career high. In addition, the Packers were without two of their star playmakers against Atlanta, Randall Cobb and Ty Montgomery. Though Green Bay lost, Rodgers is continuing to prove the naysayers wrong. Over the past few weeks, Rodgers has seven touchdowns and zero interceptions, posting numbers reminiscent of his MVP capabilities. He faces a struggling Colts defense in week 9 and is due for another big-time outing.

Marvin Jones, wide receiver, Detroit Lions

Week 8 stats: 3 receptions and 33 receiving yards

Week 9 matchup: Minnesota Vikings

Jones matched up against a stellar Texans defense in week eight, which made it difficult for him to get anything going. Because he is Detroit’s most lethal playmaker, Jones was blanketed by coverage all-day long. The subpar numbers are more of a product of the matchup rather than his capabilities. In week nine, he again faces another difficult opponent in the Minnesota Vikings. Jones will most likely put up similar numbers in week nine, since he will once again face a great deal of the defense’s attention. He is still a high-level NFL receiver, but the production will understandably dip in these tough matchup and ideally reemerge in more friendly matchups in weeks to come.

Trevor Davis, wide receiver, Green Bay Packers

Week 8 stats: three receptions, 24 yards and a touchdown

Week 9 matchup: Indianapolis Colts

In week eight, the Packers were without wide receivers Randall Cobb and Ty Montgomery. This granted Davis the opportunity to get some playing time and form some chemistry with Rodgers. Though Davis only had three receptions for minimal yardage, he scored his first NFL touchdown. The Packers clearly have a talented group of wide receivers and Rodgers is known for getting all his playmakers involved offensively. This could prove highly beneficial for Davis moving forward, especially if the Packers start to utilize him more. Yet, Cobb and Montgomery should return in week 9 versus the Colts, adding unclarity to Davis’ role moving forward.

DeSean Jackson, wide receiver, Washington Redskins

Week 8 stats: 3 receptions and 48 receiving yards

Week 9 matchup: Bye week

Jackson put up a similar performance to weeks past versus the Bengals. He also exited the game early due to an injury, disallowing him to continue in the game. The Redskins are on a bye in week nine, granting Jackson time to address his injuries and hopefully be a go in week ten. This matchup does not get any easier with him squaring off against a top-flight Minnesota Vikings secondary. Yet, this bye week will hopefully grant him an opportunity to talk with coaches and quarterback Kirk Cousins to reestablish himself in Washington’s game plan.

