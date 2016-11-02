Free weekend

As the semester nears its end, we’re all a little tight on funds. With midterm snack binging nearly every week and the recent Halloween costume splurges, this weekend for us at the Clog will have to be one completely free of charge. However, we can’t possibly fathom spending the entire weekend trapped in Main Stacks. So, we’ve compiled a list of completely free things happening in and around the Bay Area this weekend — all you need is your Clipper Card!

Do you really like Bill Nye videos? You may want to check out the 2016 Bay Area Science Festival at AT&T Park this Sunday. With more than 150 exhibits from leading technology and science institutes across the Bay, this event features hands-on fun for kids and college students alike. This is also a networking opportunity in disguise, so if you like to talk about science, we can guarantee there’ll be some cool science-minded people to chat with (maybe about potential job opportunities).

We all know those Pinterest types. Y’know, those people that love watercolor cards, hand-lettering and puns. If any of this speaks to you, definitely check out the Patchwork Craft Festival happening this Saturday in Jack London Square. Featuring local craft artists and designers and a bunch of cute DIY booths, this festival is perfect for some early Christmas shopping. Also, the venue is right on the water and offers all the fun of Jack London Square in addition to the cute crafts; not to be forgotten, admission is completely free!

Looking for something a little more nature-oriented outside of our all too familiar Eucalyptus Grove? Do you enjoy long walks through the park, breathing in fresh air surrounded by tall trees and gorgeous flowers? Golden Gate Park offers guided nature tours every Saturday morning, free of charge. The walk this Saturday is around Stow Lake and will get you moving as each walk starts with guided stretches and fitness activities. But be sure to get there on time as these walks start early! 10 a.m. is early, right?

Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive is a great place to spend a weekend day during these rainy months. However, if you are looking to branch out to some new kinds of art this weekend, be sure to check out some of the studios that are a part of 2016 SF Open Studios Weekend. Featuring art studios in the Mission district, the Castro, Bernal Heights, Noe Valley, Upper Market and Glen Park, this weekend features the last district that is a part of this tour, and your last chance to get a piece of the action. For a guide and map to further explore this awesome event, click here.

While going all over Oakland and San Francisco is exciting, we understand if you’re not looking to drop any major bucks on transportation. If you’re looking to stay a little more local, try checking out the Berkeley Marina. If the gorgeous views weren’t enough, this Sunday is the Cal Sailing Club’s Open House, meaning free sailboat rides! If you’ve ever wanted to explore the bay by boat, this is your chance. Just be sure to show up early as weather conditions and crowds can cause sign ups to end at 4 p.m.

Going out for the weekend doesn’t always have to bust your wallet, This weekend, instead of stress splurging, get out and explore for free!

Contact Gillian Perry at [email protected].