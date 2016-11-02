Life sucks, so let go

Carrying my trash can into the hallway of my residence hall, I mindlessly lift open the chute and tip the can over the edge when I see a green glimmer slide gracefully out of the garbage. The green glimmer was no other than my precious passport, my printed pathway to traveling the world and, more importantly, going back home. I reach out quickly, shoving my shoulder deep into the chute of shit, grasping with my fingers through the air trying to salvage thousands of dollars in flight costs as my passport nosedives. But it was too late: My passport was gone forever, and with it, my dreams of home.

That winter break, I was supposed to fly to South Korea, like I did as a child, and return home to the land of family reunions and cold backseat windows, but my trashed travel documents ensured the trip never took place. Nippy breaths of descending passengers fogged up the early morning sky like puffs of smoke signaling new arrivals, but I’d never be a new arrival ever again, never breathe the same air. I had cold fever dreams, nightmares before Christmas, about cheery smiles, wind-bitten cheeks and winter coats shed onto chairs, couches and coat hangers as family gathered to conversate. White lies about school and girlfriends were my specialty and tonight’s special was my GPA, served extra hot, compliments of the chef. Conglomerated conversations in the kitchen of my grandmother’s condo would move conspicuously to Chinese restaurants in the cold Korean night. Family would warm the cold air, wrapped around my neck and my pulse like a scarf that pats you on the back and encourages you to take more shots of soju. It was a dream that seemed to last forever, seemingly hours, days, months, until years later, I awoke into reality, into the realization that I may never feel the cold air of Korea or the warm breath of my family ever again.

********************

After shitting the bed on my first midterm, I realize that my hopes for a record-setting GPA have been extinguished like pissing on a campfire, leaving only the self-defeating sense of shame that accompanies acts of self-urination. I decide that for my own sake, I want to let go of my lofty academic goals for now, while I compose myself, while I learn to remember things a bit better. I’ve been letting go of a lot of things recently, such as the idea that I’ll ever look cool playing sports or that I’ll ever be able to ride a skateboard and do tricks without eating shit. I think that letting go of things that don’t really change is just a way of saving yourself some trouble. I’ve been trying to kickflip for two years and I still can’t even ollie off a sidewalk. I’m not really sure that people will stop perniciously peering in my direction, and nowadays I just remain peacefully pensive and hope their perception of me isn’t too negatively skewed by homophobic pink-faced political pundits.

My friend just told me about her trips to Thailand and my other friend just got back from studying abroad in Chile, but I’m a little apprehensive about flying or traveling outside the United States, afraid of untested responses to queer contamination, how other emotional antibodies will react to my trans-identity. It’s fine, I’ve already let go of traveling — why spend all that money when you need it to pay for hormones, when you need to stay in the Bay Area to protect your wallet and your pride because it’s hard to accept that you can’t go certain places or see certain people because of who you chose to be?

********************

I get an update on my schedule that I have to edit an article about South Korea for one of my clubs. I read all about South Korean suicide and innate generational sadness, about how Koreans just internalize all negative externalities, bottling their problems inside and drinking them away. I’m not sure how much internalizing could digest the shitty sandpaper stares that I get walking down Shattuck Avenue, but that’s just my bitter shouting toward the ceiling about the sometimes shittiness that is my life. I think about my family in South Korea after reading this article and I sniffle a little at the mention of soju and spirit. I think about letting go and realize that when things are let go and are dropped, their weight drags them down at first, accelerating as it falls perilously toward the ground. But eventually, as the weight of the atmosphere presses down upon you, you fall faster and faster until you’re going as fast as you can and you’re floating into a free fall.

