Measure DD campaign receives $103,000 donation days before election

The landlord-backed Measure DD campaign received a massive $103,000 boost from two California real estate management companies Friday — the latest major contribution in a contentious ballot measure battle over property owner tax hikes.

Hanford-based Raj Properties donated $85,000 and Berkeley-based Waterbury Properties donated $18,000, according to a contributions report filed Monday. Company representatives could not be reached for comment to speak about the campaign donations.

The Measure DD campaign has raised more money than any other city candidate or ballot measure this election year.

The campaign for Measure E1, which would extend a parcel tax to fund Berkeley public schools, has the second largest contribution total at about $79,700 — about one-ninth of Measure DD’s contribution total. Berkeley mayoral candidate Laurie Capitelli has raised the most of any city candidate, at about $117,000.

A previously campaign finance report revealed that by Oct. 22, the Measure DD campaign — sponsored by the Berkeley Rental Housing Coalition — raised over $587,000 this year. The report showed that the campaign, however, had outspent their contributions by about $203,000.

Measure DD would raise the rental unit business tax from 1.081 percent to 1.5 percent for owners of three or more units. City-sponsored Measure U1, a competing measure, would raise the tax to 2.88 percent for owners of five or more units.

Unlike Measure DD, Measure U1 includes certain exemptions for nonprofit organizations that provide affordable housing units and new developments.

The Measure U1 campaign also received recent donations, though significantly smaller in size. On Monday, affordable housing nonprofit EAH Housing donated $4,000 to the campaign. A representative from EAH Housing could not be reached for comment.

