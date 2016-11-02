Top 10 worst songs to go off in library

We all have those songs we can’t help but jam to but would be completely mortified about if anyone else knew we were listening to them. It’s natural to have guilty pleasures. The unfortunate situation is when this guilty pleasure song is accidentally played out loud in a silent library.

Whether this has happened to you or someone around you while sitting in the North Reading Room (where it’s so silent you can hear a pin drop), the results can be pretty hilarious. We at the Clog have devised a list of the top 10 most embarrassing songs to go off in the library.

1. “My Humps” by the Black Eyed Peas

Besides how graphic this song is, people will be wondering why you have the urge to listen to it while sitting in Main Stacks. You’ll be sure to get some funny over-the-laptop stares if “My Humps” begins playing when you open up your computer.

2. “Barbie Girl” by Aqua

Picture the biggest frat star you know accidentally ripping his earphones out to reveal that he’s listening to “Barbie Girl” while studying. Also, it’s just a funny song.

3. “Hero” by Enrique Inglesias

This song is very dramatic and awkwardly old (not old enough to be a classic but not new enough to be a banger). If Enrique whispering “let me be your hero” directly in your ear isn’t enough, the acoustic solos later on in the song should do it.

4. “Anything” by Kidz Bop

We just hope this one is self-explanatory.

5. “Fireflies” by Owl City

The beginning of this song is super recognizable so the second it starts playing out loud in the library everyone will recognize this earnest 2009 classic.

6. “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion

This “Titanic” of a song will surely show all your fellow classmates your secret sensitive side. The whistling flute in the beginning will have everyone in the library instantly screaming “Jack!”

7. “Santa Baby” by Eartha Kitt

This sensuous tune will get everyone thinking you’re on the naughty list this year. Plus, it’s just embarrassing.

8. “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Glee Cast

Well, we guess this one is only embarrassing if you don’t want anyone to know you’re secretly still a “gleek.”

9. “Hooked On A Feeling” by Blue Swede

This song starts with a few verses of “ooga-chaka ooga-chaka,” which will be sure to capture the attention of your classmates working silently. Even though this song rocks, it’s still kind of one of those guilty pleasure songs that you may not outwardly admit to loving (it’s on the down low).

10. The Stanford Fight Song

Don’t let this happen unless you wanna get beat up.

We wish you happy studying and happy listening (to those guilty pleasures of course).

