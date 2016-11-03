ASUC executive calls for students to organize against potential tuition hikes

The ASUC Office of the External Affairs Vice President posted a call on Facebook for students to join a unified campus organizing group against potential tuition increases.

The Facebook post by André Luu stated that UC Office of the President representatives had informed student leaders that this year there will be a proposed 10-year tuition increase plan. A spokesperson from UCOP, however, said there is not currently such a plan.

“There is no 10-year plan involving tuition increases,” said campus spokesperson Claire Doan in an email. “However, the regents will discuss university finances and budget issues at their November meeting.”

The Facebook post included a link to an online form for students to submit applications to join the ASUC Campus Organizing Corps and specifically asked students to help with media outreach, canvassing and other activities. The form requested that students help “mobilize as many undergrads as possible to the next Regents meeting.”

In 2015, Gov. Jerry Brown and UC President Janet Napolitano agreed to freeze tuition for two years. The 2017-18 academic year will be the first year that tuition can be raised since the freeze.

The next UC Regents meeting will occur Nov. 16-17 at the UC San Francisco Mission Bay campus.

Patricia Serpa covers higher education. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @pserpa_dc.