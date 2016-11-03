Longtime Berkeley nanny charged with child abuse Wednesday

A Berkeley nanny was charged with a misdemeanor and a felony for physical child abuse Wednesday.

Ingrid Perez, 44, was the nanny of a 6-month-old boy, according to Berkeley Police Department Detective Melissa Kelly in the Special Victim’s Unit. The family of the boy reported an allegation of child abuse against Perez to BPD on Oct. 28 at 11:23 p.m., a BPD alert stated.

The alert stated that the parents showed an officer video footage from a home surveillance system that showed the infant enduring physical violence. After being examined and released from a local hospital, the child did not sustain any apparent injuries, according to the alert.

Perez was arrested Monday on suspicion of child abuse, and was then charged Wednesday by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, the alert stated. She is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail.

Perez has nannied for more than 10 years for a number of different families, which have all been contacted about the incident by BPD to ensure their children were not also harmed, the BPD alert stated.

BPD is asking anyone with additional information regarding to this case to contact Detective Kelly at (510) 981-4760.

