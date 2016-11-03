Berkeley police locate missing ‘at risk’ person

11/03/16 Update: This article has been updated to reflect that the missing person has since been found.

The Berkeley Police Department located a missing “at risk” person, according to an alert sent out Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

BPD had sent out an alert about an hour earlier announcing that Winton Lawson was missing. Lawson was described in the alert as a 79-year-old Black male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall. He weighs 190 pounds and was wearing a beige Cal jacket and black or khaki pants.

Before he went missing, Lawson had been last seen on the 1200 block of Josephine Street at noon Thursday.

Anderson Lanham is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @AndersonLanham.