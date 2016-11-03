Man arrested in connection to 3 local shootings

Berkeley Police Department arrested a man Friday on suspicion of perpetrating three local shootings this year, according to BPD Sgt. Andrew Frankel.

Jahkyl Knight, 22, is facing 14 felony counts — including attempted murder, assault with a firearm and child abuse — in connection to a shooting at San Pablo Park in May and two additional shootings in September, Frankel said. As first reported by Berkeleyside, BPD was investigating unrelated gunfire when officers saw Knight, who they knew was wanted in connection to the other incidents, near the scene and took him into custody.

The first shooting for which Knight is being charged took place May 17 at San Pablo Park and left a man injured with several gunshot wounds. No one was injured in a later Sept. 18 shooting that took place at Oregon and Dohr Streets, Frankel said, but three days later a teenage boy was shot, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, in a related incident near Sacramento and Russell streets.

Knight is currently being held at Santa Rita Jail without bail. His plea hearing is set to take place Friday at 9 a.m. in the René C. Davidson Alameda County Courthouse.

Jessica Lynn is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @jessicailynn.