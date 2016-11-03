UC Regent Norman Pattiz recorded asking to touch breasts of colleague

Amid systemwide efforts to address sexual harassment in the past year, longtime UC Regent Norman Pattiz was heard in a recently released recording asking a female colleague whether he could hold her breasts.

Pattiz, 73, a radio mogul and member of the UC Board of Regents since 2001, directed his comments to television writer Heather McDonald as she was recording a commercial for a memory-foam bra in Pattiz’s PodCast One studio, as previously reported by the Los Angeles Times.

In the recording from May, aired last week on McDonald’s “The Juicy Scoop” podcast, Pattiz is heard entering the studio room and complimenting McDonald on recent work. After McDonald finishes a take with Pattiz present, she says, “You’re making me nervous.”

“Wait a minute — can I hold your breasts? Would that help?” Pattiz says, eliciting multiple “no”’s from McDonald.

He then says, “These are memory foam,” referring to his hands.

McDonald subsequently quit the podcast, though Pattiz’s remarks were not the first incident that made her feel uncomfortable, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. McDonald said to the Chronicle that he frequently remarked on her appearance and, at one point, joked about following her into a bathroom.

McDonald said in her Oct. 26 podcast that she decided to share her experience after seeing other women come forward with allegations against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes.

“You don’t have to carry this secret anymore — you did nothing wrong. You didn’t encourage it, you didn’t ask for it,” she said in her Oct. 26 podcast. “Why keep the secrets of someone who treated you horribly?”

Pattiz founded Westwood One, the country’s largest radio network, in 1976 and was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame, among other accolades. He serves on a number of UC Board of Regents committees, including the National Laboratories Committee, which he chairs, and the Academic and Student Affairs Committee.

Several former employees said that remarks Pattiz has made about women’s bodies and their appearance in the workplace sometimes made them feel uncomfortable, according to the L.A. Times.

“There is no excuse for any such comments or making anyone feel uncomfortable,” Pattiz told the L.A. Times on Tuesday. “If I did that, I sincerely apologize, and it will be a valuable learning experience.”

UC President Janet Napolitano announced sweeping changes to UC policy in March after a perceived mishandling of sanctions against former UC Berkeley School of Law dean Sujit Choudhry, who was found in violation of UC sexual misconduct policy by campus investigators the previous year. A UC spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

UC policy on sexual misconduct urges faculty, staff and students to examine their conduct for “unwelcome sexual comments or jokes … or discussions about an individual’s sex life” that may qualify as sexual harassment.

Gov. Jerry Brown reappointed Pattiz in 2014 to his current term on the board, which will expire in 2026.

Alexander Barreira is a university news editor. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @abarreira_dc.