‘The Walking Dead’ butchers premiere, revives in second installment

As the credits rolled on “The Walking Dead” season 7 premiere, I began to think to myself, “who enjoyed watching that hour of television?” But why exactly was it so horrible? You could boil it down to the fact I didn’t particularly enjoy seeing the gory details of Glenn and Abraham’s demise. But truly, gruesomeness aside, it was the gimmicks that ruined “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be.” The problems of the premiere aren’t unique to the episode, but it’s episodes like “The Well” that keep a bitter, jaded viewer like myself watching the show in spite of all its faults. But before I divulge my praise for episode 2, let’s dive into the deep-seated issues of its predecessor.

Foremostly, the cliffhanger that “Last Day On Earth” left us with a ruined premiere. The problem with splitting the rising action and climax between seasons 6 and 7 is the element of surprise. The season 6 finale left me shaken up. Despite the problems I had with Negan as a villain (his tendency to be irritatingly verbose), the fear of losing a dear survivor and his sardonically sadistic methods of mental torture had me successfully quivering with fear.

Skip ahead to 6 months later as I’m watching the season 7 premiere: haven’t I seen this before? By the time the bludgeoning finally happened, I had begun to wonder if the cliffhanger would ever be resolved. But by then, my fear had dissipated and was replaced with a sinking feeling of monotony: ah yes, another villain out to prove to the viewers that the apocalypse is a big bad place where people do terrible things.

The catch? More blood and torture than you’ve ever seen before! The cliffhanger between the two seasons cheapened the deaths of two good characters that many will miss. It ruined any chance that the scene in the premiere would have any impact beyond a lot of gore being enacted by a psychopath with a bat.

To play up that gimmick even more, the writers and actors of the show hyped up the intensity of the premiere before it aired. They called it “shocking” and “brutal.” Everything about the premiere was set to be the most gutsy episode on television.

The sad part is, there wasn’t anything extremely gutsy about the decision to brutally murder Abraham and Glenn. Their deaths are undoubtedly sad, but I remain unconvinced that their deaths will interestingly alter the group dynamics in the way that the death of Rick, Carl, or even Daryl could. Kill one of them, and I will gladly give props where props are due. But with the cliffhanger disrupting the ability for Abraham’s and Glenn’s deaths to have a proper impact on the audience, the premiere hoped to ride the gore gimmick to the highest primetime television ratings it could.

But what is the fun in watching gore without substance? Thriller and horror are two genres known for their incorporation of gore, but is that their true source of entertainment? Horror films thrive on jump scares but also the acts before the gore—the moments that make your heart leap out of your chest. Like thrillers, these genres entertain us right up until the moment we reach the edge of our seats. After the falling action, the thrill is gone, but we hope there is at least a storyline to keep us entertained. Horror doesn’t need gore to be well-done, but “The Walking Dead” seems to believe that gore itself is horror enough. This is a gross (literally) misinterpretation of what makes horror so effective.

I’m writing this from the perspective of someone that doesn’t enjoy the image of head bashing playing on my screen just for the thrill of it. Who knows—maybe there are some people out there that find pure enjoyment in brutal murder. I don’t mind some blood and guts when it’s worth it, but the setup of the bloody climax makes the gruesome shots of shattered skulls feel contrived.

We’ve seen gory moments done well in the past on this show. Who could forget the iconic season 4 finale in which Rick ripped Joe’s carotid artery to shreds? Not as gruesome as the premiere by a long shot, but it was a good use of gore because it was actually meaningful. Not only did that mark the shift in Rick’s character arc from good cop to morally ambiguous sheriff, but it also symbolized the gray area that continues to grow between the zombies and survivors—the monsters and humans. This isn’t a new theme for “The Walking Dead” to explore, but the gore was used as a new way for this theme to be expanded upon. I remember seeing that moment live for the first time and feeling so many emotions: shock, awe, terror. I reacted to that scene in the way the writers probably hoped I would react to the season 7 premiere.

There’s more to say about the premiere episode and there are certainly some redeeming moments. The title is a satisfying nod to the season 1 finale. The camera work, as almost always, was beautifully done. Andrew Lincoln proved himself able to do the best with what he’s given —a raw performance of shattered emotional states, convincingly slobbering over himself in despair. The showrunner, Scott M. Gimple, also managed to throw in several head-related zombie kills that connected nicely to the storyline. But the shortcomings of the premiere episode were too great to overcome.

Luckily, the second episode, “The Well,” comes as a much need breath of fresh air. King Ezekiel is the character that the Walking Dead needed to stay afloat. His quirks are intriguing, his facade is refreshing, and the dynamic that he and Carol have is something that I’m interested in seeing play out. He is the most relatable of the new character yet. And who doesn’t enjoy when Carol dusts off her innocent act to manipulate a few unsuspecting idealists?

The kingdom itself is a curious community. You have to wonder exactly what kind of people follow a hyperbolic, tiger-walking self-proclaimed king. As a whole, it seems even more hopeful and naive than the inhabitants of Alexandria. The acapella voices sounding over the montage of the community is beautiful in one sense, but it does sour slightly knowing that surely the hope of the kingdom will be rendered fruitless.

In the meantime, the development of Ezekiel and the kingdom as a concept leaves viewers with enough intrigue to see how the rest of the season plays out. Now that the meaningless horror that was the first episode is over, perhaps season 7 can continue to redeem itself as the story progresses.

