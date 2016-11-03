We’ve all already lost

Finally Election Day is around the corner.

Soon enough, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will no longer constantly be seen and heard bickering everywhere — well, hopefully, if the one defeated gracefully concedes. Although there is growing concern around Election Day and both potential outcomes.

Throughout the week, my parents have been filling out their vote-by-mail ballots, so our conversations have largely centered on ballot propositions and nominees. But the most recent conversation with my mom was much different.

While on the phone, we spoke about Nov. 8 and the days to follow. As I brought up articles I’ve read on the possibility of voter intimidation, outbursts and actions some Trump supporters have advocated for, I felt my mother’s concern build and begin to channel through the phone.

The Democratic Party is also apprehensive of such behaviors. Recently, it filed four lawsuits in battleground states alleging that the Trump campaign is “conspiring to threaten, intimidate and thereby prevent minority voters in urban neighborhoods from voting.” The lawsuit cites the Voting Rights Act and the 1871 KKK Act, asserting “Trump has sought to advance his campaign’s goal of ‘voter suppression’ by using the loudest microphone in the nation to implore his supporters to engage in unlawful intimidations.”

As my mother and I discussed how Trump has been urging his supporters at rallies to assemble and monitor polling places, her distress became palpable. She continually and assertively stressed the need for me to be vigilant and safe. At the time of the conversation, I wasn’t concerned; after all I live in the Bay, and I’m just heading to Unit 1 to cast my vote and then probably back home. But as I have thought about our conversation more and more over the past week, her concerns grew to become my own. I’m not concerned for my own personal safety, though — like she is — but for the safety of communities of color throughout the nation. Our right to vote is being openly challenged as if we’ve traveled back in time.

Clinton’s email allegations that have resurfaced the past week, according to national polls, are going to make the race closer than was predicted last week. And if communities of color across the nation are intimidated to cast their votes, it may just propel Trump into the oval office. I predict that won’t happen because we, communities of color, are not so easily intimidated by Trump and some of his followers’ dialogue and actions. We have overcome intimidation in the past, and I am confident we will continue to fight this open battle of disenfranchisement. But either way, these email revelations and safety concerns of Election Day are going to lead to discord in the post-election future, regardless of who wins.

If America elects Trump next week, Clinton will concede in a respectful manner, as she has done in the past, but not without contention from her supporters. And those in dispute will continue to raise the issues that the FBI violated the Hatch Act of 1939 — which prohibits pernicious political actions.

If the voters elect Clinton next week, it’s difficult to predict what will happen because Trump and his supporters have already gone on to say and do a great deal on the subject already. As of now, he has attempted to undermine the American democracy with allegations of rigged elections, encourage voter intimidation, spew rhetoric hinting at his refusal to concede in a respectful manner and has gone as far as suggesting riots will break out if he is not elected. And the dialogue and actions of some of his supporters take his words a step further.

Among the “alt-right,” they view the Republican nominee’s rhetoric and platform as legitimizing xenophobic, racial and other bigoted ideals. And many have seized the opportunity to act on such ideals. This is seen through the spike in the levels of hate crimes this past year directed toward communities that differ from the heteronormative white culture. In 2015, hate crimes against American Muslims were up 78 percent. 2015 was also the highest recorded year of transgender murders, and just yesterday, a historically Black church in Mississippi was vandalized with pro-Trump messages and then burned. Sadly the list goes on — but hopefully you get the picture.

The effects of his rhetoric can also be seen through the rise in popularity of white supremacists such as the former leader of the KKK, David Duke, who garnered enough support to qualify for yesterday’s Louisiana Senate debate at Dillard University — a historically Black college.

The Republican nominee’s legitimization of hateful, hurtful and outrageous ideologies is the most alarming aspect of his run for office and is the underlying concern for many. That is what prompted and justifies my mother’s concern on the phone and is why I fear the presidential campaign of 2016 will foster issues for years to come.

Jay Chotirmal writes the Thursday column on media and societal discourse.