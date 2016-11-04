Berkeley Police Department searching for missing female minor

A female minor who frequents Berkeley has gone missing, according to a Berkeley Police Department alert sent about 2:45 p.m.

Luciana Castle, 16, was last seen in Richmond, the alert stated. According to the alert, Castle is white, 5 feet and 5 inches and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Castle’s whereabouts are asked to call the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office at 925-646-2441 or BPD Detective Darren Kacalek at 510-981-5900.

