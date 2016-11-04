Berkeley school district must stop hiring law firms

On June 3, the Berkeley National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or BNAACP, sent a letter to the Berkeley Unified School District. In this correspondence, we requested that Berkeley Unified School District hires a general counsel to reduce the excessive legal fees encumbered by the school district for outside law firms. At the time we made this request, we theorized that the loyalty of the law firms (which is billable hours) conflicts with the fiscal and operational management of the school district. The outside law firms bill by the hour and therefore have no loyalty to the taxpayers or students of Berkeley Unified School District.

Information obtained by NAACP from a Public Records Request magnifies the problem and documents that the drain of public funds by outside legal firms are indeed worse than we thought. Referencing the school board agenda from June 15., we can see the district has allocated a total of $578,680 for the 2016-17 school year. The allocation projects $434,000 for standard legal fees and other $144,000.00 for special education counsel.

The NAACP has also obtained copies of the various contracts and firms retained by Berkeley Unified School District for legal services. We will highlight a few aspects of the contract of Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud, & Romo. Marleen Sacks isthe lawyer assigned to work with the administration of Berkeley Unified School District. Here is an excerpt from page two of the contract:

“In addition to the fees described above, the District agrees to pay a five percent (5%) administrative fee calculated and based on the total monthly billed fees to cover certain operating expenses of the Law Firm incur in providing services to the District. This administrative fee is instead of charging for Westlaw, photocopies, automobile mileage, parking, facsimiles, telephone, document preparation, and postage.”

Providing excessive fees to outside law firms is not the primary mission of a school district. The school district’s mandate is to educate students. A disturbing section of the AALR is found in section E.

“Client Cooperation-’The district agrees to fully cooperate with the Law Firm in connection with Law Firm’s representation of the District, including but not limited to, attending mandatory court hearings and other appearances, making its employees and officials available, and providing accurate information documentation necessary to enable the Law Firm to adequately represent the District.’ ”

Multiple complaints and legal challenges have been filled by Berkeley Unified School District’s employees alleging wrongdoing in its disciplinary documents are often false, misleading and/or misconstrued. While Berkeley Unified School District is spending thousands of dollars on legal fees, employees have to fend for themselves.

The NAACP is concerned about a lack of checks and balances and the rule of law when it comes to employee constitutional rights. It is more evident than ever that a general counsel for Berkeley Unified School School must be created as soon as possible. To reduce the tax burden on legal bills, Berkeley Unified School District must change course in regard to outside legal firms. To enable Berkeley Unified School District to provide direct services to students, the allocation of funds must go to whom it was intended.

I encourage all Berkeley residents and taxpayers to demand fiscal accountability from Berkeley Unified School District. In some cases, it appears that lawyers are writing personnel policies for Berkeley Unified School District’s Human Resources Department; consequently; the BNAACP can provide testimonies from employees who are fighting legal cases against the district to retain their employment required to support their families.

Mansour Id-Deen is the president of the Berkeley NAACP.